emPawa’s New Act Debuts with ‘Jasi’

After spending the past two years in artist development under emPawa Africa, Dumochiii (real name, Olufowora Michael Seun), a singer and songwriter from Surulere, Lagos, had made his official debut with the heartfelt single ‘Jasi.’
A fresh voice in Afropop and Afrobeats, the emPawa Africa’s newest signee brings his flair to the genre by blending emotional honesty, rhythmic and street-rooted storytelling. His sound, which is now often described as Afroadura, is shaped by spiritual resilience and the realities of growing up in Lagos.

‘Jasi’ is both a personal cry and a universal message of hope. With a melodic confidence and vulnerability, he speaks to his struggles and his reliance on divine strength. Drawing from Psalm 121 – “I lift up my eyes to the hills. Where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord.”

“‘Jasi’ is me talking to God, asking for help when it feels like no one else gets what I’m going through,” says Dumochiii. “It’s believing that my time will come, even when it’s hard, and just staying thankful always.”

His debut single is accompanied by a striking visualizer shot in Tarkwa Bay, capturing a weekend escape in Lagos; a moment to unwind, reflect, and recharge for what lies ahead.
With his background in freestyle cyphers and music camps, Dumochiii is ready to connect with Gen Z and new-wave Afrobeats fans across Lagos, Africa and beyond.

