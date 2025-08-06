  • Wednesday, 6th August, 2025

Breaking: 2 Ghanaian Ministers, 6 Others Killed in Helicopter Crash

Breaking | 1 hour ago

Ghana’s Defence Minister, Edward Omane Boamah, and Minister Environment, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, were among eight people killed in a helicopter crash in the southern Ashanti region on Wednesday.

Giving details of the tragic incident on Wednesday, Chief of Staff to the Ghanian President, Julius Debrah, said others killed in the ill-fated flight include ⁠Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator , Alhaji Muniru Mohammed; Vice Chairman of NDC, ⁠Dr Samuel Sarpong; former Parliamentary candidate’ Mr Samuel Aboagye; ⁠Squadron leader Peter; Flying Officer Twum Ampadu; and Sergeant Ernest Addo

The helicopter was en route from the capital of Accra to Obuasi, a mining town in southern Ghana.

A national mourning has been declared and flags will fly half mast until further notice, Debrah announced.

