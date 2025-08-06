BoatNaija Lagos Wins Outstanding Private Maritime Brand of the Year

BoatNaija, a leading name in Nigeria’s private maritime and luxury boating sector, has been honored with the Outstanding Private Maritime Brand of the Year award at the prestigious Eko Heritage Awards 2025.

The glamorous ceremony, held on Sunday, July 27, brought together prominent individuals and organizations who have made exceptional contributions to Lagos’ cultural and economic landscape. Hosted by media personalities Sheye Banks and Lexie Armani, and organized by Egbe Emmanuel, CEO of Ivory Forte Entertainment Concept, the event celebrated excellence across various sectors, with a strong emphasis on the preservation and promotion of Lagos’ rich heritage.

Expressing his excitement over the recognition, Daniel Chiazor, CEO of BoatNaija, said:

“I am truly honored and grateful to see BoatNaija recognized in this way. This award is a testament to the dedication we have put into our recent projects and to delivering premium boating, luxury, and hospitality services. Receiving this award is a great motivator, and we are committed to continuing to strive for excellence and uphold the company’s values.”

BoatNaija has rapidly grown to become a household name in Lagos for high-end boat cruises, waterfront experiences, and premium maritime hospitality. The company has consistently championed innovation in the boating industry, merging luxury with safety and professionalism.

The co-founder of the hospitality brand, Alex Onuorah also spoke about the future of Nigeria’s boating sector, emphasizing the need for strategic investments:

“We need more investors to come into the industry. Some boating companies have failed because they focused on price competition, rather than delivering quality service. In Lagos, customers are willing to pay for top-notch experiences. It’s not about cutting prices—it’s about offering convenience, luxury, and dependable service. With the right investment, we can bring in bigger boats and elevate the sector further.”

The Eko Heritage Awards continue to serve as a vital platform for recognizing excellence and encouraging further efforts to sustain Lagos’ cultural, creative, and commercial advancement. BoatNaija’s win underscores the growing significance of Nigeria’s maritime leisure industry and its potential to contribute meaningfully to tourism, lifestyle, and economic growth.