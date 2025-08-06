Attacks on Ojulari Plot to Undermine Reform, National Stability, Says Aduwo

The Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI) has condemned what it called the vile propaganda, targeted harassment, and cowardly whispering campaign currently being orchestrated against Mr.Bayo Ojulari, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

A statement by its President, Comrade Olufemi Aduwo, noted that it had become evident that certain disgruntled elements, many of whom had long fed fat on systemic rot within the oil and gas sector, were deeply unsettled by Ojulari’s bold commitment to sanitising the NNPCL.

It said these unpatriotic actors, desperate to derail the reforms underway, resorted to malicious insinuations, disinformation and underhand tactics designed to erode public confidence and sow discord within the Presidency.

The statement read: “Let it be stated without equivocation: Mr. Ojulari did not ascend to this office through intrigue or favouritism, but through proven competence, moral clarity and an unwavering record of service.

“His early initiatives have already signalled a return to fiscal discipline, operational transparency and the reclaiming of national assets from oil thieves and entrenched cartels.

“We are aware that these enemies of the nation, threatened by the collapse of their illicit pipelines and privileges, are now attempting to ensnare the security agencies, mislead political actors and poison the public space.They are not merely attacking a man, they are attacking Nigeria’s sovereign energy future.

“We call upon His Excellency President Bola Tinubu, the National Security Adviser, and all patriotic institutions to stand firm. Mr. Ojulari’s success is Nigeria’s success.To betray him is to betray the mandate of reform and national survival.Nigeria shall not be held hostage by saboteurs masquerading as patriots.”