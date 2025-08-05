‘Why Nigerians Abroad Fear to Invest at Home’

James Sowole in Abeokuta

A Canadian-based Nigerian entrepreneur, Mr. Oluwafemi Ayeyemi, has identified insecurity and poor infrastructure as two major problems scaring Nigerians away from coming back home to invest.

The entrepreneur, who noted that investment opportunities abound in Nigeria, said the problems of infrastructural deficit like water supply, electricity, motorable roads, and above all insecurity, have always created problems in the minds of Nigerians in terms of investment in the country.

Ayeyemi expressed his concern after conducting journalists round his ongoing expansive N3billion hotel projects at Obada, Abeokuta in Ogun State.

The hotel, known as Feliza Hotel and Suites, which sits on two hectares of land, when completed, will boast of 62 rooms, four event halls of different capacities, swimming pool, central air-conditioner, and other facilities.

The Ogun State-born entrepreneur, however, said that despite identified challenges, there is a strong need to join forces with the government in developing the country.

He identified the need for Nigerians in diaspora to contribute their quota, particularly in the area of poverty reduction through job creation.

Ayeyemi explained that he started the project in 2017, and it was to complement the efforts of the government in job creation and poverty reduction.

He added that over 300 workers are currently working on the site and that by October, when the project, which is currently 80 percent completed, will be inaugurated, nothing less than 100 people or more will be gainfully employed.

He said: “The project started in 2017, and it is about complementing what the government has been doing to increase job creation and beat the challenge of poverty.

“As an entrepreneur based in Canada, there is no doubt that Nigeria boasts of immense opportunities that could be tapped for investment, but the challenge of infrastructural deficit and insecurity is one of those things discouraging people in the diaspora.

“I plead with the government to tackle identified challenges with all the seriousness that it deserves because this country is home to so many of us, and no place like home. We are also ready to do our bit to keep supporting the government to do so much more for the people.”

Ayeyemi, while lauding Governor Dapo Abiodun for his modest achievements in uplifting the welfare of the residents of the state also begged the governor to help fix the less than 2km road which leads to the hotel, as it will help boost lots of business ventures along this corridor and make life more comfortable for the residents of the community.

Other residents of the community appealed to the Ogun State Government to come to their aid to fix the road that leads to the hotel site.