UniLag Law Students Host Inaugural Media and Law Summit

In a groundbreaking initiative bridging the worlds of law, media, and content creation, the inaugural Media and Law Summit hosted by students of the Law Faculty, University of Lagos took place on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, drawing students from across disciplines with a shared passion for storytelling, entertainment, and justice.

Conceived and curated by Princess Ellis, the current Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Law Students’ Society and a seasoned content creator, the Summit marked a bold step toward expanding the horizons of law students beyond the courtroom. Ellis, known for her dynamic presence both in legal circles and the digital space, designed the event to offer practical insights into law, real-world inspiration, and actionable guidance for aspiring media professionals in the academic sphere.

With the theme “Media & Law: Mark. Aim. Inspire. Now!”, the Summit invited participants to reimagine what’s possible when legal training meets creative expression. The message was clear: students from the Incomparable Faculty of Law and beyond, should Mark the reality that success in media and entertainment is not only possible, but within reach. They were encouraged to Aim deliberately through strategic decisions and focused career steps, and ultimately Inspire their generation by acting Now.

The Summit featured influential speakers from the legal, media, and entertainment industries, such as the Dean of Unilag’s Faculty of Law, Prof Abiola Sanni, SAN; Dr Ifeoma Oluwasemilore; Nollywood legend Ngozi Nwosu; Dr Harmony Olanipekun; Bunmi Ajakaiye; Tobe Ugeh aka Tobe Szn; Virtuous Irianele aka Osasbaby; Oluwaseyi Ademeso aka Meshkiey; Beauty Tukura, Deeola and Onaopepo among others offering mentorship, practical advice, and personal stories of navigating non-traditional career paths. From intellectual property and digital rights to branding, social influence, and media ethics, sessions explored the intricate ways in which law intersects with creativity in today’s digital economy.

Princess Ellis, in her speech expressed her vision for the Summit as more than a one-off event. “This is about building a bridge, between what we study and what we love”, she said. “The media and entertainment industries need sharp legal minds, and the law needs storytellers who can bring clarity, compassion, and creativity to its practice.”

For many attendees, the Media and Law Summit was not just informative, it was transformational. It served as a call to action for students who have long balanced academic rigour with creative pursuits, proving that they don’t have to choose one over the other.

As the first edition of what organisers hope will become an annual event, the Summit sets a precedent: that ambition need not be confined, and that the intersection of law and media holds boundless opportunities for those ready to aim high and act now.