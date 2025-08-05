Umahi: Tinubu Not Short-changing South-east, Urges Region to Forget 2027

•Says several multi-billion road projects ongoing in Igbo land

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Chydy Aleke in Awka





The Minister of Works, David Umahi, yesterday contended that contrary to the perception in certain quarters, President Bola Tinubu has been fair to the South-east, especially in the rehabilitation of Nigeria’s road network in the region.

Specifically, Umahi pointed to an article published by one Linus Anagboso, insisting that the insinuation that the President was treating the region unfairly was baseless.

The minister, in a statement in Abuja he personally signed, said he has directed all the regional directors of the Federal Ministry of Works back to sites in all the regions across the country to compile all inherited but ongoing projects and all new projects in all the regions.

According to him, this is so that Nigerians will appreciate the ‘huge’ work that the President is doing in all the regions, irrespective of those who voted for him and those who did not.

“Mr. President is using a fair distribution of infrastructure to reunite Nigerians and renew their hope, and only those who open their eyes will see the light of change in Nigeria. In addressing specifically this misleading information and for the records, Mr. President has four legacy projects.

“These cover the six geo-political zones with the South-east region well captured within the third legacy project of Cross River-Ebonyi-Benue-Kogi-Nasarawa-Abuja, totaling 465km x 2 with South-east covering 231.64km x 2 and 231.64km x 1 for N445.8 billion already awarded and work is going on. Mr. President has already paid N108 billion.

“What happened in the Federal Executive Council (FEC) of 31/7/2025 was a review of that corridor from 118kmx 1 to 231.64km x1 for N445.8 billion. This misleading writer chose to change the narrative of my press briefing after the FEC of Tran Sahara Section 1 (Ebonyi state to Benue border – 123.64km at N445.8 billion but deliberately chose to call it Oyo-Benue Border road to deceive and incite unsuspecting members of the public,” Umahi stated.

Under Tinubu’s administration, Umahi argued that 90 per cent of abandoned projects, some awarded as far back as 2013, were all revived, and all are now ongoing.

“It is noteworthy to mention that there is huge ongoing works on the 2nd Niger Bridge access road 2A in Delta State which is valued at N146 billion and 2B in Anambra State which is valued at N176 billion, the Enugu-Onitsha road -208km ( MTN Tax Credit which is valued at N202 billion and CBC completing the remaining section at N150 billion of which N45 billion was released last week.

Besides, he listed the Enugu–Port Harcourt road in four sections, the Enugu-Abakaliki, the Afikpo(Ebonyi) -Abia-Imo road, the Onitsha-Owerri-Aba road, the Aba-Ikot Ekpene road and the Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene road, among others.

“I request the South-east people to rise in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu because he has demonstrated unwavering love and fairness to the people of the South-east. We must not be deceived again. Mr. President must have the votes of the South-east up to 90 per cent to cement this relationship.

“Enough of darkening counsel without knowledge in the South-east. We must rise to educate our people. If we want to be president, we must avoid the politics of hate, misinformation, and sentiments.

“We must support other regions, and with God, one day, other regions will support us. Mr. President must be supported to complete his tenure of eight years, which all regions are benefitting from. One day, we will be number one, but not in 2027. I will vocally continue to stand against any mischief to deceive our people. We are known for hard work and love and not hate,” the minister said.

He commended leaders of South-east, namely governors from the region for their support and the ‘great works they are doing for our people’, urging the people to support them along with Tinubu for their second tenure in their respective offices.