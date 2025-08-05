Tinubu Holds Traditional Rulers in Highest Esteem, Says Shettima

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has said President Bola Tinubu holds traditional rulers in the country in high esteem, recognising that they are the custodians of cultural heritage.

Shettima made the assertion during an interactive meeting with traditional rulers in Ondo State on Tuesday in Akure.

He said that the president recognised the support and cooperation of the traditional rulers across the country.

“President Bola Tinubu holds the traditional rulers in the highest esteem.

“He is part of you and he respects you; he values and cherishes you, our traditional leaders who are the custodians of our cultural heritage and close to people in the grassroots.

“The president heard you when I came to Akure before the last governorship election and he heard your request that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa was doing well and that you had endorsed him for the election.

“Lo and behold, the governor won in all the 18 local government areas of the state.

“The president remains indebted to you for your support, and one good turn deserves another,” Shettima said.

The vice-president promised that the plea of the traditional rulers would be presented to the president for consideration.

According to him, the relationship of the president with the traditional institution can be seen in different chieftaincy titles given to him across the country.

He described Tinubu as a man of courage with audacity to revamp the economy through oil subsidy removal and other economic reforms.

Shettima, who said that the president felt what Nigerians might be going through, stated that the citizens would soon be reaping the benefits of the administration’s infrastructural and economic programmes.

The vice-president urged all Nigerians to support the president, whom he described as “a game changer”.

Earlier, the state governor appreciated the vice-president for the interactive meeting with the traditional rulers on the sidelines of his basic assignment in the state.

Aiyedatiwa extended his gratitude to the traditional rulers for supporting his administration, especially during the last governorship poll in the state.

He described the traditional rulers as grassroots mobilisers, promising to always carry them along in his administration’s programmes and policies.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Obas in Council, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, the Olowo of Owo, lauded President Tinubu’s programmes and policies, which he said would bring great benefits to the country.

Oba Ogunoye noted that the Tinubu-led administration had turned things around positively, saying the country is witnessing infrastructural development.

“This government has been so beneficial to the people; we have seen the government’s efforts to ensure peace across the country.

“This is unique about this administration that the vice-president deemed it fit to discuss with us before meeting the larger people of the state.

“We want to let you know that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has been performing well and he is doing a lot in turning around the economy of the state and deploying resources for all sectors of the human endeavours in the state.

“I must thank him for his efforts and for doing a lot for traditional rulers in the state and giving us our monthly dues and a befitting secretariat for the obas in the state,” he said.

He promised that the traditional rulers would do all it could to support the Tinubu-led administration.

Attendance at the meeting included Governor Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State; Mrs Esther Aiyedatiwa, wife of the governor; Deputy Governor Olayide Adelami of Ondo State; Ooni of Ile Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi; the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunade, and Osemawe of Ondo, Oba Victor Kiladejo. (NAN)

