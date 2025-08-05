Tambuwal Moves to Cut Ties with ADC

There are strong indications that a former governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aminu Tambuwal, may cut ties with the coalition opposition party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) any moment from now.

Although the senator is said to still be finding it difficult on how to engage his ADC compatriots and tell them his decision based on the reality in his state, THISDAY gathered that he has resolved to stay back in his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following practical political reality.

According to party sources, Tambuwal had thought that former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar would stand down on his presidential bid, leaving the stage for others to freely contest in a fair atmosphere.

But with evident indications that Atiku would contest the ADC presidential ticket, Tambuwal had concluded that he did not stand a chance and therefore, saw no need to trudge on with the ADC.

Another equally crucial factor said to have informed Tambuwal’s decision, THISDAY further gathered, was the local politics of Sokoto State, his home base.

Sources disclosed that with the current Sokoto State Governor, Ahmad Aliyu, already in cahoots with another former governor and leader of the All Progressives Congress in the state, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, the calculations did not augur well for Tambuwal.

This, sources explained, meant that all of Tambuwal’s supporters may not go with him to the ADC, a development that could undo his stand in the coalition party and also mess up further his calculations preparatory to the 2027 elections.

In other words, he believes he still stands a better chance staying back in the PDP to unite his supporters and also make his return to the senate a lot easier.

Besides, he is said to be operating with the intel that if he left the PDP, a former governor of the state, Attahiru Bafarawa, might seize the opportunity to return to the party and take over his supporters.

Sources added, as a matter of fact, that his new calculation was why he has not yielded to the instructions of the ADC National Chairman, David Mark, that everyone should resign from their current parties and move to the ADC.

However, while the former governor has yet to formally disclose this decision, sources claimed words have started going round in the party on his final decision.