Seventh Series of Grooming Scholarship Grant Opens for Application

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Grooming People for Better Livelihood Centre (Grooming Centre), a Microfinance Institution in Nigeria, has announced its 2025 University grant which is seventh in the series aimed at catalysing research and knowledge development.

The 2025 Grooming Centre University Grant will be awarded to 100 undergraduate and 50 post graduate students who are presently carrying out their research studies in the areas stated in the qualification criteria.

Speaking in Lagos to announce the call for application, Head of special projects, Grooming Centre, Chikezie Egbulefu, said 150 winners would receive grants for impactful research to the tune of N20 million.

According to him, “Applicant must either be a student at the undergraduate or postgraduate level in a Nigerian tertiary institution whose research study covers any of such areas as financial inclusion, microfinance, rural development, social enterprise, MSMEs, technological development, digital finance, youth development, women empowerment or any other research that is aimed at lifting people out of poverty.

“The focus of the research study must be relevant to the Nigerian context, practical, innovative and should be capable of promoting any of the above areas of interest, in the Nigerian space. The research must show a high level of originality, imaginative thought and be data inclusive. The applicant must be a student at an approved Nigeria Tertiary Institution.

“The applicant must submit a written recommendation from his/her project supervisor/ HOD. The applicant must submit a research concept of between 10-20 pages which will include an Introduction, Statement of the problem, Research Questions, Research Objectives, Significance of the Study, Operationalization of terms, etc,”

He however explained that there is no barrier to age, gender, religion or ethnicity to the grant scheme with application open from 21st July, to 10th October 2025.

Commenting, the,Chief Operating Officer CREM Consulting, Mr. Clifford Onyeike, said “there are also opportunities for 150 selected winners to receive further assistance even after the grant for projects that would require further assistance.”