PPDC Opens Portal for 37 Grassroots Procurement Monitors

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Public and Private Development Centre (PPDC) has announced the opening of its online application portal for $7,500 small grant programme to empower 37 local organisations in Nigeria, to enable them to monitor and track procurement processes in their respective states.

The Budeshi Grant Application Portal is an open, transparent digital platform designed to support local organisations across Nigeria in applying for and managing small grants dedicated to tracking public procurement projects in their states.

According to the nongovernmental organisation, each grassroots organisation will receive a $300 Small Grant Fund to track procurement processes within their states.

PPDC Chief Executive Officer, Lucy Abagi, announced the initiative during a press conference in Abuja.

Abagi said application will open on August 1 and run for two weeks, while the programme will end in December 2025.

He stated that the initiative, launched in partnership with Devon Technologies through the Budeshi platform, is designed to support community advocates, “whether you are a public procurement monitor, a grassroots organisation, or a citizen advocate, passionate about tracking public projects and ensuring service delivery reaches the unreached and communities left behind.

“Built by Devon Technologies Ltd and powered by PPDC, this new system ensures that the grant process is inclusive, accountable, and citizen-centered, from registration to reporting.”

Abagi, however listed criteria to include owning a registered business organisarion, having a physical office as well as evidence of monitoring and tracking procurement processes in their respective states.