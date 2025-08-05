Police Arrest Seven for the Murder of Legal Practitioner in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested seven suspects in connection with the murder of one Bright Owhor, a Port Harcourt based legal practitioner.

Confirming the arrest yesterday, the Command spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, narrated that Owhor was killed by gunmen in July this year, along Rumuomasi, Port Harcourt.

She revealed that operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit during investigation made the arrest.

Iringe-Koko also revealed the arrested suspects to include: “Prince Samuel (30) armed operative, Daniel Godwin (25) driver of the getaway vehicle; Henry Peter (24) arm supplier, and he was the one that shot the victim; Godfrey Emmanuel (30) gang leader; Chukwu Nneji (34), Justice Dimkpa (27); and Promise Wikere (22) handler of stolen vehicles.”

The police spokesperson said:”Following the tragic killing of Barrister Bright Owhor, 46 years, of No. 40c Market Road, Rumuomasi, Port Harcourt, by unidentified gunmen on July 6, 2025, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit were deployed to investigate and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

She added: “Through meticulous intelligence work and technical surveillance over ten days, all individuals involved in the crime were identified and apprehended.

According to her, “During interrogation, the suspects confessed to being members of the Deygbam Secret Cult Group.”

She said the suspects admitted to their roles in the murder of the lawyer, “the withdrawal of funds from the victim’s bank account, and involvement in recent cult-related violence between BS and G12 Deygbam factions in Diobu, Port Harcourt.”

Some of the recovered exhibits include: “One MTN SIM card, four locally made pistols, seven rounds of 9mm ammunition, two live cartridges, one Mini Bus and one Toyota Camry.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the State, Olugbenga Adepoju, has commended the operational prowess of the operatives, which he said underscores the commitment of the Command to the safety and security of all residents.

He said: “These operations reflect a broader strategy to dismantle criminal networks and ensure public confidence in law enforcement.”