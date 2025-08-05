Oyo By-election: Blame Dalori, Adelabu if APC Loses, Aspirants Warn

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ibadan North Federal Constituency yesterday took another dimension as six aspirants under the platform of the party rejected the party’s choice for the forthcoming by-election scheduled for August 16.

The aspirants, while addressing journalists at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan, said the former acting National Chairman of the party, Bukar Dalori and Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, should be blamed if the party loses the election.

An aide to former governor, late Senator Abiola Ajimobi, Saheed Aderounmu, who spoke on behalf of the other five aspirants, said they stand united against what they termed ‘alleged imposition’ of Adewale Olatunji as the candidate of the party for the by-election, calling on the National Secretariat of the party to resolve the crisis within 48-hours.

They described the act of imposition of Olatunji as a clear disregard for democratic principles and the rule of law, alleging that the former acting National Chairman in collusion with the Minister of Power, caused crisis by imposing him without a primary election in line with relevant laws and party guidelines.

The aspirants maintained that the imposition is unacceptable as it will undermine the credibility of the party, insisting that they have unanimously endorsed one of them, Hon. Khalil Mustapha Repete as the consensus candidate.

Aderounmu said: “We have elected Hon. Khalil Mustapha Repete as our consensus candidate through a unanimous process and believe he is the best candidate to represent the people of Ibadan North Federal Constituency.

“We urge party leaders to accept Hon. Repete and call on Chief Adebayo Adelabu, the Honorable Minister of Power, to clear his name regarding the imposition of Adewale Olatunji.

“The people of Ibadan North Federal Constituency deserve a fair and transparent process. We are confident that Hon. Khalil Mustapa Repete is the best candidate to represent them. We give the national leadership 48 hours to intervene and resolve this matter.

“If not, consequences should be placed squarely on the NWC, Minister Adelabu, and relevant state stakeholders. We reject imposition in politics and believe that all candidates should be given a fair chance, just like President Bola Ahmed Tinubu subjected himself to party primaries.

“If there’s a crisis in the party and APC fails to win, the blame should go to Adebayo Adelabu and the NWC under the former acting chairman, Ali Bukar Dalori.”

The aspirants then urged the leadership of the party to act immediately to resolve the crisis and ensure a fair and transparent process.

“We pray for truthful, inclusive and harmonious reconciliation to save our party. We reiterate our commitment to democrat principles and the rule if law. We believe that the APC should as a party that upholds the values of democracy fairness and transparency. We urge the party to do the right thing and allow democracy to take its course.”

Also, one of the aspirants, who is a former lawmaker in the state, Hon. Olusegun Olaleye, in his own remarks, said their agitation was for the electoral integrity and future of the party in the Federal Constituency and Oyo State as a whole.

He said: “We don’t have any personal issue against Adelabu and Dalori, but we are against an electoral process that is full of irregularities. We are not rebels, but we believe that the democratic tenet must be followed.”