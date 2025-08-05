Onuoha Becomes ICAN Fidelity Bank Chapter Chair

Kayode Tokede

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Fidelity Bank chapter, has inaugurated Mr. Audifax Onuoha as its new chairman at the chapter’s 4th Investiture and Patron Conferment Ceremony held at Fidelity Bank’s Head Office, Fidelity Place, Lagos.

The investiture also witnessed the formal inauguration of the 2025-2027 Executive Committee.

The new Chairman, Onuoha, who currently serves as Group Head, Compliance Risk Management at Fidelity Bank Plc, succeeded Mr. Victor Abejegah, the bank’s Chief Financial Officer.

In his acceptance speech, Onuoha expressed a firm commitment to strengthening the technical capacity of ICAN members and non-members across the bank.

“Our administration will focus on continuous learning and skill development to equip our members with the cutting-edge knowledge needed to thrive in today’s fast-evolving financial services landscape,” Onuoha stated.

A chartered accountant, data science expert, and anti-money laundering specialist, Onuoha also pledged to build on the achievements of previous leadership while reinforcing the strategic alliance between ICAN and Fidelity Bank.

“We will deepen the synergy between Fidelity Bank and ICAN as a foundation for a resilient financial ecosystem. We also aim to grow the chapter’s membership by attracting more chartered accountants, thereby enriching the intellectual capital of the bank,” Onuoha added.

Delivering the opening address, chairman of the occasion and the Regional Bank Head, Ikeja, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mr. Jude Monye, urged the new leadership to make professional development a top priority.

“Capacity building is no longer optional; it is imperative. Let your tenure be marked by programmes that empower members to lead with insight, resilience, and relevance,” Monye advised.

He lauded the chapter’s growth and impact over the years, attributing much of its success to the unwavering support of Fidelity Bank’s leadership, particularly its Managing Director/CEO, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe.

“The chapter’s evolution into a vibrant hub of professional development reflects the bank’s deep appreciation of the value of professional competence in a dynamic financial sector,” Monye noted.

Also, the immediate-past Chairman, Mr. Victor Abejegah, highlighted several achievements recorded during his tenure, including entrepreneurship training in fish farming, snail farming, poultry, and export processing, as well as significant strides in member welfare and insurance claim support for bereaved families.

A major highlight of the event was the conferment of the chapter’s new Patron Award on the Executive Director/Chief Operations and Information Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mr. Stanley Amuchie, in recognition of his over 25 years of exemplary service in banking and financial services. Amuchie described the honor as “a call to serve as a mentor, advocate, and bridge-builder within the ICAN community and the broader Fidelity Bank family.”

The ceremony concluded with the swearing-in of the new executive committee by the 61st President of ICAN, Mallam Haruna Yahaya, signaling a new era of visionary leadership for the chapter.