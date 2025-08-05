Olubadan-in-Council Nominates Ladoja as 44th Olubadan

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan





Members of the Olubadan-in-Council, on Monday, nominated former Oyo State Governor, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Ladoja’s nomination was moved by the Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola, and seconded by the Osi Olubadan, Oba Eddy Oyewole, during a meeting held at the Oke-Aremo palace of the Olubadan.

Ajibola, while speaking at the meeting, said all members of the Olubadan-in-Council had signed off on Ladoja’s nomination. He added that the council would now forward Ladoja’s name to Governor Seyi Makinde, for official ratification and scheduling of the coronation ceremony, where the Staff and Certificate of Office will be presented.

Ajibola said, “When one king transits, another one is enthroned. It is in line with the tradition of Ibadanland that we are holding this meeting today (Monday).

“It is on this premise that I, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola, the Balogun of Ibadanland, nominated Oba Rashidi Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“His nomination was seconded by the new Otun Olubadan, Oba Eddy Oyewole. The position that was previously held by Oba Ladoja before his nomination as Olubadan designate.

“We (members of the Olubadan-In-Council) have all signed and nominated Oba Rashidi Ladoja as the new Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“We will forward the resolutions of our meeting to our Governor, Seyi Makinde. He will now pick a date to present a staff of Office to the new Olubadan in accordance with the 1957 Chieftaincy Declaration as amended.”

Ajibola explained, “The late Olubadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, will be buried this week. So, this week is not feasible.

“He (Makinde) may decide to pick three weeks, two weeks or one week. The Olubadan stool cannot remain vacant for long; that is why we are glad with the decision of the council members.

“We are hopeful that the governor will not delay in assenting to the decision of the council.”

The nomination of Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland followed completion of the 21-day mourning period for the late Olubadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who died on July 7, 2025, after reigning for one year.

Olakulehin succeeded Oba (Dr.) Mohood Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland.