Malnutrition/Infant Mortality: UNICEF Renews Call for Exclusive Breastfeeding During First 6 Months of a Child’s Life

•Also advocates 6 months maternity leave for nursing working mothers

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





Apparently disturbed by the high number of malnourished children in Bauchi State, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Bauchi Field Office has re-emphasised the need for parents in the state to embrace exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months of a child’s life.

Similarly, the organisation urged the state government to initiate a policy that will grant six months maternity leave for nursing working mothers, which according to it will ensure exclusive breastfeeding for their babies without distractions.

The UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Dr. Nuzhat Rafique who was addressing journalists in her office on Monday as part of activities to commemorate the 2025 World Breastfeeding Week, expressed concern over the high number of malnourished children in the state, stressing that fighting malnutrition starts with ensuring the child is exclusively breastfed for six months.

She maintained that sustaining efforts to promote exclusive breastfeeding practices remains the most effective method to combat malnutrition in children, especially in the early stages of life.

Nuzhat Rafique said that for a child not to be malnourished, the mother must Initiate breastfeeding on time, continuing breastfeeding till 24 months along with complementary feeding, adding that there is the need for family support, community support to ensure that the mother gets all the facilities to optimally breastfeed the child.

According to her, “I think, I would like to start from the status of nutrition of the children in Bauchi, where we find a very grave situation. Half of the children, they are malnourished, and even more have been malnourished in the past, leading to chronic malnutrition and stunting.

“There are a lot of children in Bauchi as a state, and the nutrition situation is very poor. And, you know, breastfeeding is one of the first promises towards good nutrition and survival of the child.”

“Starting with, remember the formula that we need to promote. 1, 6, 24. One hour, the first hour of the baby, we need to initiate breastfeeding.

“For all the benefits of antibodies, very good food for the child. The first food for the baby which can really help him developing the resistance against diseases and to building the nutrition level.

“Then, exclusive breastfeeding till 6 months. 1, 6, 24. Exclusive breastfeeding till 6 months, and then initiation of complementary feeding, optimum complementary feeding, along with continuation of breastfeeding till 24 months. So this is the formula every mother should know. Every grandmother should know. Whole community should know.

“And now, I will talk about the theme of this year for the World Breastfeeding Week. “System support for the Woman”. I am a mother. You are mothers and fathers of the children. You know the family values. Until or unless the woman is fully supported, it is very difficult for her to do the right things.”

“On the other hand, we really need the state government, the health system to play their roles, all systems to play their roles to support the mother. If there are skilled birth attendants, there are more chances that the mother will initiate breastfeeding within first hour. If the health providers are trained properly for essential newborn care, there are more chances that mother will be facilitated to do first-hour initiation of breastfeeding and continue it exclusively,” she said.

Speaking earlier, UNICEF Nutrition Specialist, Mrs. Philomina Irene, advocated six months paid maternity leave for nursing and lactating mothers, stressing that the measure would significantly ease the burden on working mothers.

She said only two out of every ten babies in the state are exclusively breastfed, a development she noted is far below the world standard of child nutrition and called on the media practitioners to amplify awareness about children’s rights and the benefits of exclusive breastfeeding, advocating for the creation of breastfeeding-friendly spaces in workplaces and government institutions.

In his remarks, State Nutrition Officer (SNO), Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Board, Alhaji Abubakar Sale Sabo Bara, reiterated government’s commitment to improving breastfeeding practices through social behavior change initiatives.

He stated that the board is intensifying efforts to sensitize parents, traditional rulers, and religious leaders about the importance of exclusive breastfeeding for the survival and wellbeing of children.

According to him, children’s lives is the top priority of the Board, pledging to continue to push for greater awareness and improved nutrition outcomes across the state.