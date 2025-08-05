LASG Sues for Calm from Residents as State Experiences Over 12 Hours Heavy Rainfall

The Lagos State Government on Monday called for calm from all residents of the state as the state has experienced heavy rainfall in the last 12 hours with an assurance that the state has put in place resilient infrastructure to combat flash flooding.

In a statement signed by the State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, he informed residents that a new weather advisory from the Nigerian Metrological Agency on Monday warned of heavy rainfall and thunderstorm for the next three days.

He stated that it is not impossible that some parts of the state may experience flash flooding because of the inability of the major collectors not being able to contain the run-off resulting from the very heavy rainfalls.

He reminded that the peculiar nature of Lagos as a coastal city and climate change makes it suspectible to vagaries of flash flooding, asking residents not to panic.

He explained to all residents Lagos being a coastal state, with the heavy rainfalls, the level of water in the lagoon is bound to rise and will result in a tidal lock which will prevent discharge from all collectors.

Wahab urged all those living in low-lying areas to be at alert because with the intensity of the rainfall already experienced, many of such areas will encounter flash floods.

According to him all areas that are abutting the rivers and lagoons in Lagos are also at risk of experiencing flash floods which may come with high currents.

In view of the holiday period that most pupils and students are in now, he called for extra vigilance so that they do not go outside to play under the rain or swim in the flash floods.

The Commissioner also reiterated the earlier advisory to motorists and pedestrians not to wade through floods as there is the tendency that vehicles may be submerged and people swept away with such heavy floods.

He warned residents not to engage in disposing their refuse into the drains as the rains fall, warning that there are consequences for such acts and the refuse will end up blocking the drains and causing flash floods.

The Commissioner said the state is intensifying the year-round cleaning and maintenance of all drainage channels as well as awarding contracts for the concrete lining of new ones to be able to contain run off from rainfalls, warning however that whenever more than usual rain falls as Lagos has witnessed in the last 12 hours plus, all concerted efforts are required to checkmate its effects.