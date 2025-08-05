Labour Party: N712bn Airport Renovation, Clear Sign of Govt’s Wickedness to People

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Labour Party (LP) has described as a sign of wickedness against Nigerians by the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, the federal government’s proposed ₦712 billion ($475 million) renovation of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

LP, in a statement, said the “outrageous, insensitive” project was deeply troubling especially coming at a time when “63% of Nigerians – approximately 133 million citizens are classified as multi dimensionally poor, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

“This is not just wicked; it is satanic and speaks to a gross disregard for the plight of the masses,” the party said, adding that the APC-led administration is prioritising luxury over the welfare of citizens.

It further bemoaned what it considered government’s lack of empathy in directing funds saved from the removal of subsidy on petroleum, to funding the lifestyles of the rich rather than uplifting the living standards of other Nigerians.

The statement signed by Ken Asogwa, Senior Special Adviser, Media, to the interim national chairman of the party, Senator Nenadi Usman, noted: “To withdraw this lifeline from the poor only to channel the proceeds into a luxury terminal accessible exclusively to the rich is a new low in governmental wickedness.

“The APC government has completely abandoned all pretence of empathy or sound governance. One wonders why a project of this nature, with clear commercial viability, could not be executed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

“Even more appalling is the Minister’s disclosure that the so-called Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund, from which this project will be financed, is made up of savings from the removal of fuel subsidy – the only meaningful benefit the average Nigerian had derived from our God-given fossil fuel resources.”

The statement explained that, “Around the world, terminal buildings are revenue-generating investments. Why not invite private capital, especially when the return on investment is self-sustaining, instead of squandering subsidy savings on an elitist project that benefits a fraction of the population?

“Let us ask: How many Nigerians stripped of the subsidy era benefits even use air travel today? What business do they have with airport terminals when basic transportation, healthcare, and food are now luxuries beyond their reach?”