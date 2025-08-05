Keyamo: Lagos Airport Will Undergo Total Reconstruction, Not Refurbishment after Years of Decay

Funmi Ogundare





Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development , Mr. Festus Keyamo, yesterday stated that Terminal One of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos will be completely pulled down and reconstructed, not merely renovated, as part of a plan to modernise Nigeria’s most critical aviation hub.

In an interview on Prime Time on Arise Television, Keyamo defended the government’s decision, saying that the terminal being reconstructed is not the new terminal two which was recently completed with a Chinese loan.

He stated that rather it is the original terminal one , built in 1979 and untouched since its commissioning under President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration.

“We are not renovating an airport that was recently upgraded,” Keyamo stated. “Terminal One has not been touched since 1979. It is the terminal that handles the bulk of our international traffic, and it is in a total state of decay.”

According to the minister, the terminal suffers from non- functional air conditioning systems, broken carousels and obsolete facilities , which are now being patched with makeshift solutions.

He described the situation as embarrassing and unacceptable for a country seeking serious foreign investment. The minister explained that the state of the Nigeria’s airport especially Lagos, plays a critical role in the country’s international image and economic attractiveness.

“Foreign investors judge your country from your airport. A healthy country has a healthy airport,” he argued. “67 per cent of all air traffic in Nigeria passes through Lagos. If we want to attract investment in health, education, and infrastructure, the first step is to show we are serious about modern transport systems,” he added.

He also stressed the importance of modern scanning and navigation equipment, saying international airlines including Delta, have raised concerns about outdated infrastructure affecting security and passenger processing.

Poor airport conditions, he said, can result in higher insurance costs and make Nigeria appear as a high-risk destination.

Keyamo stated that the project involves full-scale reconstruction using the existing foundational structures, but removing everything else including walls, tiles, fittings, and equipment, down to the core skeleton of the building.

“The new facility will be a smart airport fitted with the latest technology in scanning, navigation, communication, and cargo handling. Airports are not just blocks and cement,” he explained. “They are high-tech infrastructure. What we’re building will meet global standards,” he said.

Taking a swipe at opposition critics, Keyamo claimed that those questioning the project’s timing or importance do not understand governance priorities.

“That’s why Nigerians won’t vote for them. They don’t know what it means to attract investment or run a modern economy,” he added.