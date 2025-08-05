H1: Beta Glass Records 63% Revenue Growth, PAT Soars 337%

Sunday Ehigiator

Beta Glass Plc, a leading manufacturer of glass packaging solutions in West and Central Africa, has posted strong financial results for the first half (H1) of 2025, recording a 63 per cent increase in net sales and an impressive 337 per cent surge in Profit After Tax (PAT), despite Nigeria’s tough macroeconomic environment.

According to the unaudited interim financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2025, the company grew its net sales to N78.2 billion, up from N47.9 billion in the corresponding period of 2024. Operating profit rose to N26.8 billion, marking a 278 per cent increase, while Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) reached N30.1 billion, representing a 214 per cent jump and an EBITDA margin of 38 per cent.

Profit after tax stood at N18.7 billion, a 334 per cent increase compared to N4.3 billion recorded in the same period last year. Earnings per share grew significantly to N31.18 from N7.18, also reflecting a 334 per cent rise.

The company attributed the robust performance to growing market demand, strategic operational efficiencies, and effective pricing strategies, despite inflationary pressures and escalating energy costs.

Reacting to the development, the CEO of Beta Glass, Alexander Gendis, noted that, “We are very proud of our half-year results; delivering double-digit growth in revenue and triple-digit growth in profitability despite a challenging environment. This performance is an affirmation of our market strength across West and Central Africa.”

Gendis also highlighted the company’s ongoing sustainability efforts, including the installation of a solar power plant at its Agbara facility in Ogun State to mitigate rising energy costs and drive long-term efficiency.

Looking ahead, Beta Glass says it remains optimistic for the second half of 2025. The company plans to continue investing in operational excellence, renewable energy, and expanding its product portfolio to sustain growth.