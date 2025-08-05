Etigwe Uwa Exhibition: Fashola, SAN Urges Legal Reforms to Protect Artists

Stories by Steve Aya

The Federal Palace Hotel Lagos on Sunday hosted a significant Art Exhibition by Grace Olanma Etigwe Uwa, daughter of distinguished legal luminary Etigwe Uwa, SAN. The event attended by former Lagos Governor, Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, attracted dignitaries, senior lawyers, art enthusiasts, and media representatives.

Titled ‘Lost in a World of Light’, Grace’s debut solo show featured photography, film, text, and sound works spanning London, Edinburgh, and Makoko. The immersive collection invites viewers to reflect on perception, faith, and the complexity of light both literal and metaphorical.

In his Keynote Address, Babatunde Fashola, SAN praised the creative economy’s growth and its rising global reach. He described the exhibition as a landmark moment, illustrating how creativity and talent are now economic forces in Nigeria. He highlighted the importance of supporting emerging creatives with robust systems, legal, infrastructural, and economic, that arguably did not exist when he began his career. “Today, creative arts have reshaped the global economy. They are now so successful; they hire Lawyers, Engineers, and Accountants”, he noted

While speaking to the press, Mr Fashola took the opportunity to call for legal reforms aimed at protecting artistic talent. He pointed to the need for copyright laws, contractual clarity, and dispute resolution frameworks specific to the creative sector, areas he has previously discussed at legal forums and conferences.

The Exhibition was a deeply personal moment for Grace, coinciding with her 25th birthday and a professional milestone. It reflected her commitment to telling stories rooted in faith and resilience: moments of beauty found amid struggle, especially in Lagos’s Makoko community.

Etigwe Uwa, SAN, the proud father, expressed his admiration for his daughter’s work. He emphasised the significance of a Nigerian artist returning home with international experience, and noted how her themes challenge assumptions about hardship and joy.

Grace’s Exhibition will run at the Federal Palace Hotel through till the weekend. It showcases a compelling example of how creative talent and the rule of law must go hand in hand, to support the burgeoning Nigerian creative economy.