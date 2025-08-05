Ekiti Lawmakers Hail  Cavista Holdings Agric, Tourism Investments

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

A leading governorship aspirant in Ekiti State chapter of People Democratic Party (PDP), Otunba Emmanuel Fayose, has written to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the state of roads in the state.

In another development, Ekiti State Caucus in Nigeria’s House of Representatives have commended Cavista Holdings for its significant contributions to agriculture and tourism during a recent visit to two of the company’s flagship investments — Agbeyewa Farms and the Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort and Conference Centre

In a letter, copy of which was made available to newsmen, Otunba Fayose lamented the condition of the various roads spread across the state with a call for the government at the centre to declare emergency with a view to fixing them.

Apart from Mr. President, Otunba Fayose also copied Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji; senators and members of the House of Representatives from the state at the National Assembly.

The Afao Ekiti born politician stated that he wrote on behalf of millions of voiceless commuters, farmers, and residents of Ekiti State to appeal for immediate intervention on the deplorable and life-threatening conditions of federal roads in Ekiti State.

He listed major roads to be repaired to include: Ado–Ijan–Ikare; Ado–Ikere–Akure,; Aramoko–Ilupeju–Ita Ure and ‎Efon–Iwaraja roads.

‎Lamenting the current state of dilapidation on the major federal roads in the state, Otunba Fayose wrote: “These roads are littered with massive potholes, washed-away culverts, dangerous gullies, and in some areas, are now completely impassable.”

Commenting on the security implications of the roads currently, he wrote:”It is now a security emergency. Kidnappers, armed robbers, and other criminal elements have relocated their operations to these roads, taking advantage of the slow movement, broken-down vehicles, and lack of federal presence. Innocent lives are being lost. Businesses are suffering. Ekiti is bleeding.”

iMeanwhile, members of the Ekiti State Caucus in Nigeria’s House of Representatives have commended Cavista Holdings for its significant contributions to agriculture and tourism during a recent visit to two of the company’s flagship investments — Agbeyewa Farms and the Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort and Conference Centre.

Led by Hon. Femi Bamisile, the delegation included AVM Rufus Adeniyi Ojuawo (rtd), Hon. Olusola Fatoba and Hon. David Kolawole Akinlayo. The lawmakers were received by Cavista Holdings’ leadership team, including Olumide Olayomi, Vice President/Executive Director of Cavista Holdings, Lanre Sharafa Balogun, General Manager of Glocient Hospitality, a Cavista subsidiary managing the Ikogosi Resort, and Seyi Oska Aiyeleso, Managing Director/CEO of Agbeyewa Farms.

At Agbeyewa Farms, located in the heart of Ekiti the lawmakers expressed deep admiration for the scale, innovation, and impact of the agricultural project. Reputed as Nigeria’s largest cassava farm, Agbeyewa is driving food security, youth empowerment, and rural development in the region.

“I used to think I had a farm, but after visiting Agbeyewa, I realized I have a garden,” remarked AVM Rufus Ojuawo.

Hon. Femi Bamisile, who reflected on his time living in the United States, added:“It baffles me that someone can be in his comfort zone in the US and still think of investing in agricultural activity like this in Ekiti. This is more than giving back.”

Hon. Akinlayo, moved by the transformation he witnessed, pledged further support, saying: “I’m humbled today, and I’m happy because the Chairman of Agbeyewa Farms, John Olajide, is from my constituency. He has done wonderfully well here, and I’m going to sponsor 100 youths from my constituency for training.”

The visit also included a tour of the Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort and Conference Centre, which has undergone significant revitalisation under the management of Glocient Hospitality. Once in a state of disrepair, the resort is now reclaiming its place as a premier tourism destination in Nigeria.

“In my recent visits to Ikogosi, I was dazed that the same resort that had almost lost all its natural ambience and beauty has now been turned around by Glocient. Kudos to John Olajide and his team,” AVM Ojuawo stated.

Hon. Fatoba emphasised the government’s commitment to supporting such private sector-led initiatives, saying: “We commend our amiable Governor, Mr. Abiodun Oyebanji, for his commitment to driving investment in Ekiti State. We also commend the patriotic zeal of the Chairman of Glocient and Agbeyewa, John Olajide. As members of the National Assembly, we will ensure Agbeyewa receives all the necessary support from relevant government agencies.”

The visit underscores the growing synergy between the public and private sectors in catalyzing socio-economic transformation in Ekiti State.

Cavista Holdings remains committed to building companies that create value, generate employment, and contribute to the long-term development of Nigeria.