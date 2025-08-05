EFCC Sued over Failure to Probe Dapo Segun’s Alleged Complicity in Refineries’ Maintenance Fraud

Alex Enumah in Abuja





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have been dragged before a Federal High Court in Abuja, for allegedly failing to investigate fraud allegations against the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL), Mr. Dapo Segun.

The suit by an Abuja based civil group, Rights for All International, is specifically seeking an order of the court, compelling the anti-graft agency to commence investigation and probable prosecution of the NNPCL CFO, over alleged financial complicity in the acquisition of the OVH Energy by the NNPC and the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries.

According to the applicant, Mr. Segun who was a former Executive Vice President (Downstream) of the NNPCL supervised the acquisition of the OVH Energy by the NNPCL as well as rehabilitation of the Port-Harcourt and Warri Refineries, with their attendant and manifest irregularities.

They claimed that despite the payment of a whooping sum of $325.09 million (N140.559 billion), full takeover of the firm remains a subject of controversy, and under investigation in the House of Representatives where investigation of the Turn Around Maintenance of refineries and state of the refineries and OVH Acquisition are currently been investigated.

“Presently, under the 2nd respondent, about $3 Billion have been sunk in the rehabilitation of the refineries, with no significant result till date.

“In view of the monumental fraud evident in the acquisition of the OVH Energy and the rehabilitation of the refineries, the 1st respondent (EFCC) have commenced investigation of the officers of the NNPCL, however, it deliberately excluded the 2nd respondent, the main official, who personally supervised all the affairs of the NNPCL under investigation”, the group alleged.

In the suit marked: FHC/ ABJ/CS/1580/2025, and filed on Monday by its team of lawyers led by Nnamdi Kingdom Okere, the group submitted that the failure of the EFCC to include the CFO amongst others being investigated amounts to failure of its statutory duty and therefore constitutes an abuse of powers and ultra vires.

Amongst the reliefs they are seeking from the court includes an Order of Mandamus directing the EFCC “to within 7 days commence investigation of the fraudulent conduct or role of the 2nd respondent, as the Chief Financial Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, in connection with the acquisition of OVH Energy by the NNPCL and rehabilitation of the Port-Harcourt and Warri Refineries and to publish the Report of the Investigation within 14 days of its conclusion”.

The applicant further sought another order of mandamus directing and compelling the EFCC to immediately arrest and prosecute the 2nd respondent in the event he was indicted of corruption allegations at the end of investigation.

Besides, the group is also seeking for an interim order directing Segun to step aside and cease from performing his duty as Chief Financial Officer, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive Motion on Notice for Judicial Review.

The group hinged the suit on the grounds that the alleged selective action of the EFCC in refusing to investigate the 2nd Respondent, being the principal character involved in the obvious act of economic and financial crimes over the commonwealth of the Nigerian people is an abuse of power, ultra vires the powers of the 1st respondent and an act of bad faith.

“The position of trust as the Chief Financial Officer of the NNPCL places the 2nd respondent in a position to alter, tamper or even damage or interfere with documents or records relating to the acquisition of the OVH Energy and the rehabilitation of the refineries.

“It is unfair and inimical to overall national interest for the 2nd respondent to remain in office as the Chief Financial Officer of the NNPCL, while investigation into the affairs of the company, in which the 2nd respondent played a pivotal role is being investigated”, the group submitted.

While stating that corruption is a national challenge and every citizen has a duty to fight same, the applicant submitted that it will be in the interest of justice for the court to grant the reliefs as well as the interim orders sought herein.

“The 1st respondent is now selectively investigating a case of Abuse of Office and Misappropriation of Funds against only 14 individuals including Abubakar Lawal Yar’Adua, Mele Kolo Kyari, Isiaka Abdulrazak, Umar Ajiya, Dikko Ahmed, Ibrahim Onoja, amongst others, and without the inclusion of the 2nd respondent, who it has been shielding from investigation.

“It is in the interest of justice to allow this application by compelling the 1st respondent to undertake its statutory duties”, the group urged.

Meanwhile, they prayed the court for Leave to serve the substantive Motion on Notice for Judicial Review and any other process(es) in the suit upon the 2nd respondent by delivering to the Legal Department of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited at its head office at Central Business District, Abuja.

“An order of court abridging the time within which the respondent would respond to and/or file their respective defences or counter affidavit to the substantive Motion on Notice for Judicial Review to a period of 7 days from the date of service.

“An order of court directing an accelerated hearing and determination of the case”.

No date has been fixed for hearing in the matter.