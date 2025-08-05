ECDU Women’s Wing Champions Economic Empowerment for Nigerian Women

Funmi Ogundare



The Women Wing of the Enugwu-Ukwu Community Development Union (ECDU) has called for unified efforts to economically empower Nigerian women and enhance their role in national development.

Speaking at a fundraising and awards ceremony held recently in Lagos, with the theme, ‘Empower a Woman, Empower a Society’, the President, Dr. Felicia Agubata, explained that economic independence is key to enabling women live more meaningful and impactful lives.

“We’re not just raising funds, we’re investing in education, healthcare and economic opportunities with lasting effects,” she said. “Empowered women are more resilient, economically productive and better positioned to lead their families and communities through today’s challenges.”

She emphasised on the achievements of her administration in the last two years and nine months, including initiatives like digital marketing training, welfare contributions and the ‘Support One Indigent’, scheme aimed at uplifting vulnerable women in the community.

Agubata urged members to continue working together, saying: “We must support government efforts at all levels to create real change in people’s lives.”

In her remarks, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, stressed the importance of targeted empowerment programmes for women.

“It’s not that women are lazy or unwilling to work, but many have been held back by life’s circumstances. They need a boost to get back on their feet. Government alone can’t do it all,” she said.

The Cultural Minister, Ozonkpu Jude Ekwunife, who represented Igwe Ralph Obumnemeh Ekpeh, lauded the initiative, calling it a step in the right direction for community progress.

A lawmaker representing Oshodi-Isolo Federal Constituency, Jesse Oke-Joe Onuakalusi, described women as the engine of any nation, while also advocating balance in youth development:

“When you train a woman, you train a nation. But we must also empower our boys, an educated girl married to an untrained man cannot build a stable home,” he said.

The event witnessed awards to some women for their exemplary conduct and service to the community.

A recipient, Awele Nwabunike, expressed gratitude, noting that the recognition would spur her to do more for women’s economic advancement.

The chairman of the occasion, Benito Mac Osogbo, described the event as heart-warming and a meaningful effort to support the people of Enugwu-Ukwu.

The President of ECDU, Lagos branch, Sopulu Steve Nwakaeze, commended the women’s wing for their consistent contribution to the development of their community.

“Their leadership and initiatives continue to move Enugwu-Ukwu forward,” he said.