Dynaspro’s Nigerian Youth Team Shines on UK Tour

Despite Nigeria’s vast sporting potential, its football achievements on the global stage remain underwhelming. This was the view of David Shepherd, Managing Director of Amazing Sports Tours and founder of the Manchester Cup summer football tournament.

Over the weekend in Manchester, a youth team assembled by Lagos-based Dynaspro Sports Promotion impressed with a 1–1 draw against Bolton FC’s U-16 side and a resounding 8–2 victory over Bradford FC.

Speaking after the matches, Shepherd commended the raw talent of the Nigerian players. “The natural ability of kids from Nigeria is remarkable. They’re highly skilled and athletic. The difference is that here in the UK, we have world-class facilities and structured coaching programs. That’s not quite the case in Nigeria. When these young players train in top facilities and work with professionals, their chances of excelling increase significantly. You have to see it to truly appreciate their capabilities.”

Shepherd also emphasized the importance of infrastructure and exposure, “When I visited Nigeria, I saw kids playing on fields that don’t meet the standards we have here. In the UK, every village has organized coaching programs, and schools are deeply involved in sports development. While opportunities are more abundant here, natural talent will always shine through.”

He praised Dynaspro for its dedication to grassroots sports development.

“Over the past decade, Dynaspro has shown a strong commitment to nurturing talent and exposing young athletes to international opportunities. They’ve consistently brought players to the UK, helping them experience what’s possible beyond Nigeria. We’ve worked together to provide access to top facilities and showcase what can be achieved.”

Dynaspro CEO Oluseyi Oyebode highlighted the value of the UK tour, noting that the students received elite-level training under the guidance of Premier League coaches.