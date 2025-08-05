  • Tuesday, 5th August, 2025

Court Orders Forfeiture of Bentley, Toyota Venza, $20,000 Other Assets Linked to Suspected Fraudsters

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Wale Igbintade

Justice Dehinde Dipeolu of the Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the final forfeiture of two vehicles, a white Bentley Coupe and a blue Toyota Venza, allegedly linked to suspected internet fraudster, German Daniel Onoriede.

The judge also granted interim forfeiture of $20,000, CFA110,000, and a blue Nissan Almera, following separate applications by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC’s counsel, H.U. Kofarnaisa, told the court that the Bentley and Venza were recovered during an August 14, 2023 sting operation at Ocean Bay Estate, Lekki.

According to an affidavit by EFCC investigator Bufa Okangbe, Onoriede evaded arrest but abandoned the cars, which were allegedly acquired with proceeds of unlawful activities.

Investigations reportedly showed over N500 million in suspicious credits to his bank accounts between 2018 and 2023.

On the interim forfeiture, another EFCC investigator, Solomon Usman, said a suspected fraudster abandoned a Nissan Almera at Seme Border on July 13, 2025, after spotting Nigerian Customs Service operatives.

A search of the vehicle revealed $20,000 and CFA110,000, which the EFCC said were suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Justice Dipeolu granted both applications and ordered the EFCC to publish the interim order in a national newspaper to allow any interested party to contest the forfeiture.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.