Court Orders Forfeiture of Bentley, Toyota Venza, $20,000 Other Assets Linked to Suspected Fraudsters

Justice Dehinde Dipeolu of the Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the final forfeiture of two vehicles, a white Bentley Coupe and a blue Toyota Venza, allegedly linked to suspected internet fraudster, German Daniel Onoriede.

The judge also granted interim forfeiture of $20,000, CFA110,000, and a blue Nissan Almera, following separate applications by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC’s counsel, H.U. Kofarnaisa, told the court that the Bentley and Venza were recovered during an August 14, 2023 sting operation at Ocean Bay Estate, Lekki.

According to an affidavit by EFCC investigator Bufa Okangbe, Onoriede evaded arrest but abandoned the cars, which were allegedly acquired with proceeds of unlawful activities.

Investigations reportedly showed over N500 million in suspicious credits to his bank accounts between 2018 and 2023.

On the interim forfeiture, another EFCC investigator, Solomon Usman, said a suspected fraudster abandoned a Nissan Almera at Seme Border on July 13, 2025, after spotting Nigerian Customs Service operatives.

A search of the vehicle revealed $20,000 and CFA110,000, which the EFCC said were suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Justice Dipeolu granted both applications and ordered the EFCC to publish the interim order in a national newspaper to allow any interested party to contest the forfeiture.