BUA Cement Invests in Sokoto Youths

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

BUA Cement has launched a Host Community Empowerment Programme aimed at providing training and certification for 60 graduates from its host communities in the operation of heavy-duty machinery.

The programme, which is designed to empower local youth, will equip them with employable skills in heavy-duty machine operation, including driving, repairing, and maintaining excavators and tippers.

Speaking at the launch event, the Plant Director, Engr. Aminu Bashir, who represented the Managing Director/CEO, Engr Muhammad Haliru Binji, stated that the six-month training includes comprehensive instruction and certification in heavy-duty machine operations.

He added that the graduates are expected to gain employment either with BUA Cement or other organizations of their choice.

Those employed by the company will receive a monthly allowance of ₦150,000.

Speakers at the event described the initiative as a rare opportunity for participants to acquire valuable skills and secure meaningful employment in today’s competitive job market.

One of the graduates , Muhammad Bello, expressed gratitude to BUA Cement for what he described as a life-transforming initiative, praising the impact of the company’s corporate social responsibility efforts on its host communities.