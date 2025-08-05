BUA Cement Empowers Sokoto Youths

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto





BUA Cement has launched a Host Community Empowerment Programme aimed at providing training and certification for 60 graduates from its host communities in the operation of heavy-duty machinery.

The programme, which was designed to empower local youth, would equip them with employable skills in heavy-duty machine operation, including driving, repairing, and maintaining excavators and tippers.

Speaking at the launch event, the company’s Plant Director, Engr. Aminu Bashir, who represented the Managing Director/CEO, Engr. Muhammad Haliru Binji, stated that the six-month training includes comprehensive instruction and certification in heavy-duty machine operations.

He added that the graduates are expected to gain employment either with BUA Cement or other organisations of their choice.

Those employed by the company would receive a monthly allowance of N150,000.

Speakers at the event described the initiative as a rare opportunity for participants to acquire valuable skills and secure meaningful employment in today’s competitive job market.

One of the graduates, Muhammad Bello, expressed gratitude to BUA Cement for what he described as a life-transforming initiative, praising the impact of the company’s corporate social responsibility efforts on its host communities.

The Host Community Empowerment Programme is part of BUA Cement’s efforts to give back to its host communities and contribute to the development of local talent. The programme is expected to have a positive impact on the lives of the participants and their communities.