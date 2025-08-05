APC E-registration Will Commence Soon, Says Uzodinma 

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has stated that the nationwide electronic membership registration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will commence soon in ‘full force’.

Uzondinma gave the assurance on Tuesday after inspecting the facilities alongside the Governors of Kogi State, Usman Ododo and his Delta State counterpart, Sheriff Oborevwori, at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

Uzondinma, while addressing journalists after the inspection of the data centre, expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness for the party’s digital membership drive.

He stated: “We came to monitor and evaluate the extent of the e-registration exercise. We have inspected and conducted a trip around the facilities, and we are highly impressed with what we saw.

“We are confident that any moment from now, our e-registration will start in full force.”

On the directive of President Bola Tinubu that a new national secretariat of the party should be built, Uzodinma noted that “work is in progress.”

Asked about the appointment of Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda as the new APC National Chairman, Uzodinma stressed that the party was happy with its choice.

According to him, “Look at him here — handsome, tall, full of energy and intelligence. Our party is very excited and happy with the choice. We are confident that this is what we’ve been looking for.”

On criticisms from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which claimed it would be disastrous for the APC to remain in power after the next elections, Uzodinma dismissed the statement outright.

“You called it a claim — it is their claim, not ours. I know there are only two parties in Nigeria: the All Progressives Congress and others,” he remarked.

On his part, Yilwatda said the leadership of the party has a strong and cordial relationship with the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF).

His words: “The APC has become a model of unity and internal democracy. Our relationship with the PGF is very cordial. We are exemplary in the way we conduct ourselves in NEC, in how governors relate with the party, and in how members at all levels engage.

“We want to deepen our base in every state and use digital tools to know and support our members. This e-registration will help us with research and allow us to predict our support base accurately. “