Access Bank Harps on Financial Literacy, Empowers Next Generation Through Banking Education

Nume Ekeghe





Access Bank Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to youth empowerment through financial literacy, stating that early exposure to banking principles is key to building confident, responsible adults equipped to make smart money choices.

An Access Bank branch in Abuja recently hosted children from the Booker Roots Club on a financial literacy field trip.

The bank described the initiative as part of its wider strategy to promote financial inclusion and education for all age groups.

According to a statement from the bank: “In many homes, money remains a grown-up topic, something children are not expected to understand until much later. But the truth is, financial habits begin to form early, and unfortunately, so do financial mistakes. That’s why teaching children how money works: how to earn, save, spend, and give, is one of the most powerful things we can do for their future.”

During the engaging session, the young visitors were taken on an interactive tour of the banking hall, where they learned about the basics of money management saving, spending wisely, understanding needs versus wants, and how banks function to help individuals grow their wealth

It states: “This field trip was designed to bridge that gap. Through a hands-on, age-appropriate tour of the banking hall, conversations with Access Bank staff, and fun, relatable activities, the children were introduced to concepts like saving, needs vs wants, and how banks help people grow their money. It was not just a fun day out; it was a deliberate move to equip the next generation with financial confidence.”

Access Bank emphasised that its financial literacy drive is part of a larger vision to create a more inclusive economy where everyone, regardless of age or background, has the opportunity to participate meaningfully.

They added: “Access Bank, long committed to driving community impact through education and inclusion, is reinforcing a simple but powerful message: you’re never too young to understand money. By making banking approachable and financial education accessible, the bank is helping shape a future where young people are not only dreamers, but planners, savers, and future investors.

“With every curious question asked and every eye widened in discovery, one thing became clear: these kids are ready. And with Access Bank opening the doors to them, the future looks brighter, more inclusive, and financially empowered.”