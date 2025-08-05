AbdulRazaq Directs N20bn Allocation to Further Revamp School Infrastructure in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq yesterday directed the allocation of N20bn in the supplementary budget for further revamp of school infrastructure across the state.

AbdulRazaq however said the new investment will strengthen the massive infrastructural upgrade in public schools which the administration has embarked upon since 2020 after retooling Kwara’s relationship with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

A statement issued in Ilorin signed by the state Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Dr. Lawal Olohungbebe, stated that, “His Excellency has instructed that we dedicate another N20bn to school infrastructural upgrades.

“The process has started already. The designs are being made, and we will get down to this as soon as the supplementary budget is approved”.

AbdulRazaq said, “This is not a standalone effort. It is only another major intervention of the administration to scale up what we have been doing.

“Between 2019 and now, the administration has worked on more than 1,254 classrooms — apart from several other special interventions.”

He said the administration is proud to have implemented SUBEB-UBEC school intervention projects from 2014 and now.

The governor said that, such a feat t is unique to the present administration in the state.

AbdulRazaq said the new intervention, which will also include laboratory and sanitation facilities, targets schools in different parts of the state, complementing the ongoing interventions at SUBEB.

He therefore said, “Despite our huge interventions, we acknowledge that there are still gaps, and that is exactly the reason I am approving another special intervention to further close the gaps in school infrastructure”.