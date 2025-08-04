Over 16m Nigerians Live with Hepatitis B, 5% Prevalence in Lagos

Ayodeji Ake

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, while highlighting the data from the 2018 Nigeria Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)/Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS), has stated that over 16 million Nigerians are living with Hepatitis B, and over two million with Hepatitis C.

He noted that the 2016 baseline survey in Lagos revealed a five per cent and one per cent prevalence for Hepatitis B and C respectively.

Speaking on the effort of the government to combat the disease, at his office in Alausa, Ikeja, recently and also as part of the comprehensive campaign to back the 2025 World Hepatitis Day commemoration, with the theme: ‘Hepatitis: Let’s Break It Down’, the commissioner described viral Hepatitis as a silent but deadly disease, urging residents to get tested and vaccinated.

According to Abayomi, viral Hepatitis affects millions globally and has become a silent epidemic in Nigeria.

He revealed that Hepatitis B and C, the most dangerous forms, are responsible for chronic liver disease, cirrhosis, and liver cancer, often without showing symptoms until it’s too late.

He emphasised that Hepatitis is both preventable and treatable; and in the case of Hepatitis C, curable.

The commissioner said the state efforts were geared toward the global target of eliminating Viral Hepatitis by 2030, through a four-pronged approach: prevention, testing, treatment, and awareness.

“Today, we launched a state-wide awareness campaign using radio, television, social media, and community engagement platforms to educate Lagosians. We are demystifying Hepatitis and encouraging residents to know their status and take action,” Abayomi said.

In addition, the state is offering free Hepatitis B and C screening and limited vaccination across General Hospitals, Lagos State Teaching hospital (LASUTH), and designated Primary Health Centres in all 57 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs). Priority is given to health workers and pregnant women.

Vaccination against Hepatitis B, he stated, has already been integrated into routine newborn immunisation schedules, and all pregnant women are being screened during their first antenatal clinic visit to prevent mother-to-child transmission.