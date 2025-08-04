  • Monday, 4th August, 2025

Over 16m Nigerians Live with Hepatitis B, 5% Prevalence in Lagos

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Ayodeji Ake

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, while highlighting the data from the 2018 Nigeria Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)/Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS), has stated that over 16 million Nigerians are living with Hepatitis B, and over two million with Hepatitis C.

He noted that the 2016 baseline survey in Lagos revealed a five per cent and one per cent prevalence for Hepatitis B and C respectively.

Speaking on the effort of the government to combat the disease, at his office in Alausa, Ikeja, recently and also as part of the comprehensive campaign to back the 2025 World Hepatitis Day commemoration, with the theme: ‘Hepatitis: Let’s Break It Down’, the commissioner described viral Hepatitis as a silent but deadly disease, urging residents to get tested and vaccinated.

According to Abayomi, viral Hepatitis affects millions globally and has become a silent epidemic in Nigeria. 

He revealed that Hepatitis B and C, the most dangerous forms, are responsible for chronic liver disease, cirrhosis, and liver cancer, often without showing symptoms until it’s too late.

He emphasised that Hepatitis is both preventable and treatable; and in the case of Hepatitis C, curable.

The commissioner said the state efforts were geared toward the global target of eliminating Viral Hepatitis by 2030, through a four-pronged approach: prevention, testing, treatment, and awareness.

“Today, we launched a state-wide awareness campaign using radio, television, social media, and community engagement platforms to educate Lagosians. We are demystifying Hepatitis and encouraging residents to know their status and take action,” Abayomi said.

In addition, the state is offering free Hepatitis B and C screening and limited vaccination across General Hospitals, Lagos State Teaching hospital (LASUTH), and designated Primary Health Centres in all 57 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs). Priority is given to health workers and pregnant women.

Vaccination against Hepatitis B, he stated, has already been integrated into routine newborn immunisation schedules, and all pregnant women are being screened during their first antenatal clinic visit to prevent mother-to-child transmission.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.