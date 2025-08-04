Olubadan-in-Council Nominates Ladoja As 44th Olubadan 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Members of the Olubadan-in-Council on Monday, nominated former Oyo State Governor, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

His nomination was moved by the Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola, and seconded by the Osi Olubadan, Oba Eddy Oyewole, during a meeting held at the Oke-Aremo palace of the Olubadan.

Oba Ajibola while speaking at the meeting, said all members of the Olubadan-in-Council had signed off on Ladoja’s nomination.

He added that the council would now forward Ladoja’s name to Governor Seyi Makinde, for official ratification and for the scheduling of the coronation ceremony, where the Staff and Certificate of Office will be presented.

The nomination of Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland follows the completion of the 21-day mourning period for the late Olubadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who died on July 7, 2025, after reigning for one year.

Oba Olakulehin succeeded Oba Mohood Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland.