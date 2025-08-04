  • Monday, 4th August, 2025

Olubadan-in-Council Nominates Ladoja As 44th Olubadan 

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan 

Members of the Olubadan-in-Council on Monday, nominated former Oyo State Governor, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

His nomination was moved by the Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola, and seconded by the Osi Olubadan, Oba Eddy Oyewole, during a meeting held at the Oke-Aremo palace of the Olubadan.

Oba Ajibola while speaking at the meeting, said all members of the Olubadan-in-Council had signed off on Ladoja’s nomination. 

He added that the council would now forward Ladoja’s name to Governor Seyi Makinde, for official ratification and for the scheduling of the coronation ceremony, where the Staff and Certificate of Office will be presented.

The nomination of Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland follows the completion of the 21-day mourning period for the late Olubadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who died on July 7, 2025, after reigning for one year. 

Oba Olakulehin succeeded Oba Mohood Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.