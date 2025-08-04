Oketola Leads IVLPAAN Negotiation Masterclass to Empower Professionals

In a bold call for professionals, creatives, and entrepreneurs to reclaim the true value of their work, Adedayo Oketola, President of the International Visitor Leadership Program Alumni Association of Nigeria (IVLPAAN), delivered an inspiring address at the Empower-to-Prosper Masterclass on Negotiation.

Held recently at the American Corner, Ikeja, Lagos, the event, aptly themed “Negotiate With Power: How to Charge Appropriately for Your Value,” addressed the rising importance of negotiation as a core professional competency in Nigeria’s increasingly competitive business landscape.

Speaking to a packed room of ambitious participants, Oketola declared, “Value should never be undervalued.”

He emphasised that many brilliant Nigerians remained underpaid and under-recognised, not for lack of talent, but due to the absence of negotiation skills and confidence in their worth.

“ In a country and a continent brimming with talent, it is often the case that many are doing exceptional work, but struggling to charge what they’re worth or unsure how to negotiate their true value. That must change. And that’s why we’re here. This masterclass is not just another training; it is a movement,” Oketola said. “We are here to change the mindset from hesitation to confidence, from guessing your worth to knowing it.”

Organised by IVLPAAN, the session focused on practical tools for pricing, structuring deals, and closing high-value engagements. The event forms part of IVLPAAN’s Empower-to-Prosper Series, an initiative to equip Nigerians with actionable knowledge that drives economic and professional success.

The programme featured practical tools, real-life case studies, and expert-led sessions designed to equip participants with the mindset and methodology required for successful negotiations.

Odunola Onadipe, Chief Operating Officer at Detail Commercial Solicitors, led the first session, “Mastering Your Value & Crafting Winning Negotiation Strategies.”

Onadipe walked participants through the process of identifying their market value and developing compelling value propositions anchored in core competencies and niche expertise.

She powerfully emphasised the emotional and psychological dimensions of negotiation, stressing that successful outcomes often hinge on “understanding the motives, fears, and communication styles of others.”

A major highlight was her breakdown of the BATNA (Best Alternative to a Negotiated Agreement) model, which she advocated as a crucial tool in negotiation strategy.

In the second session, titled “From Pitch to Payment: Closing High-Value Deals Without Underselling Yourself,” Dr. Peter Ogudoro, Managing Consultant at Ogudoro Leadership Trainers and Founder of the Nigerian Teachers Community, delivered thought-provoking insights on attracting rather than chasing clients in today’s fast-paced economy.

Ogudoro, an accomplished educationist and career strategist, encouraged participants to embrace humility in professional settings, even when it means attributing success to superiors to secure long-term growth.

He emphasised consistency, value-driven negotiation, and active listening as hallmarks of elite professionals, and shared counterintuitive strategies, such as “the power of asking clarifying questions when disagreeing, which fosters constructive engagement and preserves professional relationships.”

Over 100 professionals benefited from the training, including notable attendees such as Akeem Aponmade, President, United States Government Exchange Alumni Association Nigeria (USGEAAN), Lagos Chapter; Adetoun Tade, former IVLPAA President; Dr. Maymunah Kadiri, CEO, Pinnacle Medical Services; Mrs. Saudat Salami, Bunmi Yekini, Publisher, Heapnews and senior executives from Merit Abode Nigeria Limited, a Lagos-based real estate firm.

As the IVLPAAN continues its civic and professional development programs across Nigeria, Oketola reaffirmed the Association’s mission: “Let us negotiate with power. Let us charge what we are worth. Let us prosper together.”

The feedback from attendees was overwhelmingly enthusiastic. Ugochi Anyanwu, an IVLPAAN member, described the session as “quite insightful and informative,” adding, “I’m glad I attended this. A big thanks to the organisers and the resource persons! Awaiting 3.0!!!”

Gboyega Tokunbo, an Ibadan-based IVLPAAN alumna, praised the initiative: “Thank you for this wonderful program. It is very educational and insightful. Please let this continue. God bless the organisers.”

For Saudat Salami, the experience was unforgettable. “A thousand applause for the President and the entire exco for this workshop. They almost chased us from the venue because we didn’t want it to end. Both speakers brought their A-game. Lives will change forever,” she said

Another participant, Bunmi Yekini, remarked, “Most of the topics treated in both sessions resonated with me. I know now how to handle situations differently. Thanks to the team led by the president.”

Abike Awojobi added a deeply personal note: “Acts of service don’t come cheap. Thank you so much for an experience that not only shapes but also impacts positively. You’ve just birthed a movement!”

And in what many called a “love letter” to the session, Dr. Maymunar Kadiri summed it all up, “Let me be honest with you, you missed a game-changer. Mrs. Onadipe didn’t just teach negotiation; she handed us a mirror. Dr. Ogudoro decoded the psychology behind pricing and the power of saying no. It wasn’t a class. It was healing. A strategy lab. A spiritual reset.”

Oketola, an award-winning journalist, editor, and U.S. State Department Edward R. Murrow Fellow, has become an influential voice not only within IVLPAAN but across Nigeria’s thought leadership landscape.

Under his leadership, the association has intensified its focus on capacity-building events that bridge real skill gaps, especially in areas often overlooked in traditional education.

The session concluded with a certificate presentation ceremony, with participants expressing deep appreciation for the insights and practical tools gained.

With the success of the negotiation masterclass, the IVLPAAN President, Oketola, affirmed that the Empower-to-Prosper series would continue as a platform to equip members with relevant life and professional skills.

“We are committed to ensuring that our alumni evolve personally and professionally,” he said. “We’re building capacity, confidence, and community.”