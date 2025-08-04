Ogun Central Senator Extols Yemi Kolapo’s Virtues

The Chairman, Senate Committee on ICT and Cybersecurity, Senator Shuaib Afolabi Salisu, has felicitated the Iya Sunnah of Egbaland and Amirah General of Ogun State, Dr. Lateefat ‘Yemi Kolapo on her birthday, saying, “I’m proud of being associated with you.”

Salisu, who represents Ogun Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, in a birthday message he personally signed on Sunday night, said the Amirah General of Ogun State was “an admirable combination of calm mien, dovish persona and inner strength.”

He described Kolapo as a thoroughbred professional and symbol of proud heritage.

The birthday tribute, titled, “A Bouquet of Special Felicitations to a Most Special Sister”, read: “I convey warmest, even if belated, felicitations of my family, associates and good people of Ogun Central Senatorial District to a most beloved sister, thoroughbred professional, a symbol of proud heritage and Dear Amirah of Ogun State as you clock another year a few days ago.

“You are an admirable combination of calm mien, dovish persona and inner strength that stands you out in all you do. I’m indeed proud of being associated with you.

“It is my prayer that Allah will preserve you for many more years of service to Him, the Ummah and humanity at large.

“Once again, Happy Birthday, Amirah General.

“Very Sincerely Yours,

Senator Shuaib Afolabi Salisu, FNCS

Ogun Central Senatorial District, and

Chairman, Senate Committee on ICT and Cybersecurity”, the message reads.