NASD Announces 646% Profit Surge, Proposes Dividend, Bonus Shares

Kayode Tokede

NASD OTC Exchange Plc has announced outstanding financial results for the first half (H1) of 2025, with significant improvements across all major performance indicators.

This follows a very positive 2024 Financial year-end performance from which the Board will propose a cash dividend of 20 kobo per ordinary share and a bonus share issue of one new share for every five held. These proposals will be presented for approval at the Company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for August.

For the H1 ended June 30, 2025, NASD reported a 308 per cent increase in revenue, reaching N657 million, compared to N161 million in the same period last year. Profit Before Tax (PBT) rose dramatically by 646 per cent, hitting N341 million versusa loss of N63 million in H1 2024, signalling a strong financial rebound.

Operational efficiency improved significantly, with the cost-to-income ratio declining to 48 per cent from 139 per cent.

A standout figure in the period was originating income, which soared to N332 million, up from just N1.3 million in the previous year, an extraordinary 26,000 per cent increase, driven by strategic focus and improved market engagement.

Speaking at a media briefing held in Lagos over the weekend, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NASD, Eguarekhide Longe, shared insights on the Company’s performance and market trajectory. He noted that NASD’s share price has appreciated by 93.29% year-to-date, climbing from N15.51 on January 1, 2025, to N29.98 as of July 31, 2025.

According to him, since NASD’s listing on the Nigerian capital market in 2013 at an offer price of N1.50, the share price has surged by 1,898 per cent, translating to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.35 per cent.