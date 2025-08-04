Hotel Building  Collapses, Kills Owner in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

A hotel under construction at Idumoza community, Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State has reportedly collapsed, killing its owner who was identified as Andrew Isesere.

Over 20 workers at the site were said to have narrowly escaped death by the whiskers as the remains of the deceased owner was pulled out of the rubble on Sunday morning.

An eyewitnesses said the building collapsed last Friday while the owner was inside.

Neighbours, who spoke to journalists, said they cautioned the owner during the construction about the quality of materials used for the construction of the building.

According to one of neighbours, Andrew Inegbebor, “The owner was told he was using low quality material. He used 12mm instead of 16mm rods for the pillars. There was no base basket at the pillars. Now, look at the result.

“The building collapsed because of the substandard materials that were used. There was no engineer on site. The dead owner was supervising the building, unfortunately, it later collapsed and killed him, but some workers escaped.”

When contacted, the Edo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Moses Yamu, said he was yet to be briefed on the incident.