Group Drag Ibas, RSIEC, Others to Court over Proposed Rivers LG Polls

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A non-governmental organisation(NGO), the Initiative for Transparent Strategy and Good Leadership, has dragged the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), state government, Attorney General of the State and the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC)before a State High Court over planned local government council elections.

Led by a Port Harcourt based legal practitioner, Chizy Enyi, the group filed an originating summons in suit number PHC/2293/CS/2025.

The suit wants the court to determine whether the sole administrator, who is the 1st defendant not being a democratic Governor of Rivers State, “can lawfully and/or validly exercise the duties and powers conferred on the Governor of the State under sections 176(1) and (2), 197 (1) and (3) and 198 of the Constitution of Nigeria,1999 (as amended) as exercised by the 1st defendant with respect to the appointment of the Board Members of the RSIEC.”

The group is also seeking a declaration that “the purported nomination, appointment, constitution and presentation of the purported members of the Board of the 4th Defendant (RSIEC) on May 9, 2025, by the 1st defendant, contrary to the exclusive powers, duties and functions conferred on the Executive Governor of Rivers State, under the Sections of the Constitution of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) is unlawful, null, void and of no effect whatsoever.”

The claimants are equally seeking an order of the court setting aside the purported nomination, appointment, constitution and presentation of the purported Board Members of the RSIEC made sometime in May, 2025, by the sole administrator, and also an order of the Court setting aside all actions purportedly carried out by the purported board members of the RSIEC, including the conduct of the Rivers State local government elections.

The NGO is further seeking “an order of perpetual injunction restraining the 1st defendant by himself, privies, agents, assigns, administrators and/or howsoever so named, from interfering or further interfering and usurpation of the exclusive powers.”

They also sought an order of perpetual injunction restraining the 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants by themselves, privies, agents, assigns, administrators and/or howsoever so named from giving effect to or recognition to the purported nomination, appointment, constitution and presentation made by the 1st defendant, as it relates to the Board membership of the 4th defendant.

The group equally asked the court for an order directing the defendants in the suit to pay to the claimants, the sum of N10million being and representing general and aggravated damages.

According to the process obtained by our correspondent, the defendants are expected to enter appearance in the suit by Enyi, and Initiative for Transparent Strategy and Good Leadership within 21 days including the day of receipt of the process.