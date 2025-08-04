First W’Africa’s Solar-powered Battery Swap Station Enters Lagos

Oluchi Chibuzor

In a bold step toward reshaping Africa’s mobility and energy landscape, first-ever solar-powered Battery Swap Station (BSS), has made entry into Nigerian market.

The breakthrough in sustainable infrastructure built to serve the continent’s gig economy and lower-carbon future, was unveiled by MAX, an electric mobility platform.

Announcing the product in a statement, Co-founder and President of MAX, Chinedu Azodoh, said this station runs entirely on clean, renewable energy, powered by a 20kWp solar PV array, 24kW inverter, and a 30kWh battery bank.

He explained that the system delivers power directly to MAX’s EV battery swap station during the day and stores excess energy to maintain operations after sundown and during cloudy periods—ensuring uninterrupted, 24/7 battery swaps for riders.

According to Azodoh, “This isn’t just an energy solution, it’s a statement. We’re proving that Africa’s future can be built on clean, resilient infrastructure that serves both people and the planet. Our Champions deserve mobility that works as hard—and as cleanly—as they do.”

On his side, the CEO and Co-founder of MAX, Adetayo Bamiduro, said with this station, every electric ride means lower costs for riders, cleaner air for cities, and a future where energy is local, reliable, and green.

“By using sunlight to power movement, MAX is closing the loop on clean mobility—creating a decentralised system where energy generation and transport infrastructure work hand in hand to enable economic resilience at scale. The pilot station is now fully operational in Lekki, Lagos State, Nigeria, serving MAX Champions and commercial partners. MAX plans to deploy more solar-powered BSS units across Nigeria and other West African countries in the coming months,” he said.