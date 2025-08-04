Eterna Maintains Profitability, Reports N1.6bn Pre-tax Profit in H1

Kayode Tokede

Eterna Plc, a leading Nigerian integrated energy company, has maintained profitability as it reports N1.6billion Pre-tax Profit in H1 2025.

The Company’s unaudited financial results show revenue rose to N157.7 billion, representing a 7% increase from N147.5 billion in the corresponding period of 2024.

This improvement was driven primarily by enhanced operational execution and strategic market positioning.

Eterna’s gross profit for the period was N6.9 billion with a resistant 4% gross profit margin reflecting the full effect of post deregulation within the industry. Operating profit came in at N2.34 billion, buoyed by other income of N575 million —an encouraging reversal from the N14.5 billion FX loss recorded in the previous year.

Profit before tax was N1.57 billion, compared to a loss before tax of N3.57 billion in H1 2024. After provisioning for accounting tax expense of N995 million, Eterna Plc reported a net profit of N574 million for the first half of 2025.

Commenting on the performance, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Eterna Plc, Mr. Olumide Adeosun, stated: “The company has sustained its ability to remain agile and flexible in pivoting effectively in the face of an evolving downstream sector. It also highlights our efforts to drive new sources of revenue, competitiveness in the lubricant segment underpinned by cost discipline. We believe we have the right team focused on the right priorities to deliver ample returns for our investors.”

Earnings per share for the period improved to N0.44, up from a loss per share of N3.71 recorded in the same period last year.

Looking ahead, Eterna Plc remains committed to deepening its presence in the downstream energy sector while leveraging operational efficiencies, digital transformation, and strategic partnerships to sustain momentum into the second half of the year.

With its presence in retail marketing, aviation fueling, lubricants, LPG, and commercial fuel sales, Eterna continues to expand its reach, enhance operational efficiency, and support Nigeria’s energy transition goals.

Eterna Plc is a fully integrated energy company engaged in the production, trading, and distribution of high-quality petroleum products. With over three decades of industry experience, the company is strategically positioned to deliver value to customers and stakeholders across Nigeria and beyond.