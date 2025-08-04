  • Monday, 4th August, 2025

D’Tigress Arrives State House, To Be Hosted By Shettima 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, on Monday afternoon arrived the State House, Abuja, following their victory at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Championship final in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire on Sunday. 

The African champions, who defeated Mali 78–64 in a thrilling final are being hosted at the new Banquet Hall by Vice-President Kashim Shettima on behalf of President Bola Tinubu in recognition of their outstanding performance and contribution to national pride.

The victory marks a significant milestone for the team, clinching their fifth consecutive AfroBasket title and seventh overall, making them the most successful side in the tournament’s history. 

With this win, D’Tigress also extended their unbeaten run in the competition to 10 straight years, cementing their dominance on the continent.

Led by head coach Rena Wakama, the Nigerian side overcame a sluggish start to take full control of the second half, executing a disciplined game plan that left Mali trailing.

