  • Monday, 4th August, 2025

BBNaija S10: Thelma Loses HoH Title to Victory

Life & Style | 1 hour ago

Vanessa Obioha

Thelma, the first female housemate to clinch the Head of House (HoH) title this season, has lost the crown to Victory in the newly introduced HoH Challenger round.

The gripping contest tested the housemates’ balance and focus, requiring them to guide a ball through a spiral board into designated holes. Victory outperformed Thelma and Ivatar to emerge as the new HoH, securing immunity from this week’s eviction.

In a surprising move, Victory chose the blonde-haired Joanna as his guest in the HoH lounge, raising eyebrows due to his perceived closeness with fellow housemate Gigi Jasmine. Similarly, Thelma stirred drama when she selected Kayikunmi, the love interest of Isabella, as her lounge companion after winning the title on Sunday.

Big Brother also spiced things up with the introduction of the House Snail title, awarded to the poorest performer in the HoH challenge. This week, Otega earned the dubious honour and chose to serve his punishment by handling bathroom and toilet duties.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.