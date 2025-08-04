BBNaija S10: Thelma Loses HoH Title to Victory

Vanessa Obioha

Thelma, the first female housemate to clinch the Head of House (HoH) title this season, has lost the crown to Victory in the newly introduced HoH Challenger round.

The gripping contest tested the housemates’ balance and focus, requiring them to guide a ball through a spiral board into designated holes. Victory outperformed Thelma and Ivatar to emerge as the new HoH, securing immunity from this week’s eviction.

In a surprising move, Victory chose the blonde-haired Joanna as his guest in the HoH lounge, raising eyebrows due to his perceived closeness with fellow housemate Gigi Jasmine. Similarly, Thelma stirred drama when she selected Kayikunmi, the love interest of Isabella, as her lounge companion after winning the title on Sunday.

Big Brother also spiced things up with the introduction of the House Snail title, awarded to the poorest performer in the HoH challenge. This week, Otega earned the dubious honour and chose to serve his punishment by handling bathroom and toilet duties.