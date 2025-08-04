50th Anniversary: AUDOSA Targets N250m at Upcoming Fundraiser

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Members of Ansar-Ud-Deen High School, Ejigbo, Osun state Old Students Association(AUDOSA) have set for the N250million appeal fubdraising as part of the activities lined up to mark the 50th year anniversary of the establishment of the school.

The Chief launchers of the fundraising are Abidjan-based businessmen, Alhaji Ilyas Ajibade and Alhaji Issa Alaaso, and Togo-based businessman, Alhaji Akeem Sululola. The chairman of the event is Alhaji Abdulganiyu Ademola and while the Lady chairperson will be Mrs. Victoria Adekunle Olayiwola.

A statement issued by the Chairman, Publicity Committee of the event, Alhaji Opeyemi Salam, stated that the Osun state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, would be the special guest of honour while the paramount ruler of Ejigboland, Ogiyan of Ejigboland, His Royal Majesty, Oba Omowonuola Oyeyode Oyesosin II, would be the royal father of the day.

The statement said that the event will kick off with the visit to the founding fathers of the school September 17 with carnival and quiz competition among the students of the school at the premises of the school.

The statement also said that on September 18, it will be Founder’s Day lecture, N250million appeal fund raising for the ongoing projects of the school and awards ceremony for the distinguished old and new students of the institution.

On September 19, according to the statement, there will be special Jumat service and old students set reunion parties at the premises of the school.

The statement added that on 20th September, 2025, there will be a gala night, lecture and another award event by the old students of the school.

The statement however called on the old students of the school to make the event a memorable one by attending all the events meant to seek more reunion for the upliftment of the institution.