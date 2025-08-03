Japanese Ambassador Advises Nigerian Youth to Seek Self Dev’t

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Suzuki Hideo, has encouraged the Nigerian youth to seek self development, insisting that: “The future of Nigeria lies in its youth, and their ability to engage with the world is crucial.”

Speaking at the weekend during the handover of books donated by the Tokyo Foundation with the generous support of the Nippon Foundation to University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) in Abuja, the envoy told the delegation from the university that: “We believe that books are powerful tools for learning and discovery, and we are honoured to contribute to the excellent academic resources at your university.”

The ambassador, while stating that the significant collection of 183 books made possible through the visionary ‘Read Japan Project,’ an initiative of the Tokyo Foundation with the generous support of the Nippon Foundation, was in recognition of “our deep and growing partnership with the University of Maiduguri”.

He said: “Our greatest hope is that this diverse collection will spark even deeper interest in Japan among your bright and inquisitive students. The future of Nigeria lies in its youth, and their ability to engage with the world is crucial. Japan has a rich history of overcoming challenges to achieve progress, and we hope the insights within these pages can be a valuable resource.

“We look forward to our continued collaboration with the University of Maiduguri and look forward to witnessing the great things your students will achieve.”

On his part, the Honorary Chair, The Nippon Foundation, Yohei Sasakawa, said: “We are pleased to donate books that will help promote understanding about Japan to University of Maiduguri. We would also like to thank all of you who cooperated with us in making this donation possible.”

Sasakawa, whose speech was read by Ms. Shimada Mami, said: “At the University of Maiduguri, we understand that the promotion of Japanese culture has been steadily advancing, notably through the establishment of the Japanese cultural club.

“We deeply respect the university’s efforts to foster greater understanding and interest in Japan among students and faculty, and we are truly pleased that such initiatives are helping to further strengthen mutual understanding and friendly relations between our two countries.

“The Nippon Foundation is promoting the Read Japan Project in the hope of providing quality information about Japan to those who are interested in Japan. To date, we have donated around 98,000 books to more than 1,400 libraries and research institutions in 150 countries all over the world. We are pleased to have University of Maiduguri join this group of recipients today.

“The Nippon Foundation will further expand the selection of books we donate so that we can satisfy the intellectual curiosity of those interested in Japan. It will please us very much if young and aspiring individuals in Nigeria will make the best use of these books not only to deepen their interest in and understanding of Japan, but also to serve as a bridge between our two countries.”

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Mohammed Mele, while taking custody of the books, expressed appreciation to the Nippon Foundation for its extraordinary generosity and to the Embassy of Japan in Nigeria

According to him, “This collection of books on Japanese culture, history and innovation will open new doors of understanding and discovery for our students, and will inspire them to engage with the world in new and meaningful ways.

“This donation signifies the deepening partnership between the University of Maiduguri and Japan. We are committed to building on this to further our collaboration. To that end, I am pleased to announce that we will soon create a dedicated Japanese Corner in the Ramat Library.”

He noted that with the establishment of the Japanese Culture Club (NJCC) in the university, the vibrant interest of the students in the Japanese language, culture and traditions, which is a powerful sign of the bridges being built between the two cultures, has grown.

He said: “This donation will undoubtedly fuel their passion and curiosity for years to come.”

He assured the audience that the institution is committed to making the most of these resources and look forward to a long and fruitful partnership.