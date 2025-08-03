Japan Donates N3.6bn Road Construction Equipment to FG

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Government of Japan has donated road construction equipment valued at about N3.6 billion to the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), to enhance the nation’s pursuit of sustainable infrastructure renewal.

A statement in Abuja by the Director of Press and Public Relations in the Ministry of Works, Mohammed Ahmed, said the donation was a significant boost to Nigeria’s infrastructure development efforts.

Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, who received the equipment on behalf of Nigeria, described the inauguration of the equipment as a ‘strategic milestone’ in President Bola Tinubu’s road renewal efforts.

The inauguration ceremony, the statement said, brought together key stakeholders and figures from both the public and private sectors.

Those in attendance, it said, included the Chairman, Senate Committee on FERMA, Senator Sahabi Yau; the Chairman, House Committee on FERMA, Remi Oseni; the Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Suzuki Hideo; and the Managing Director of FERMA, Emeka Agbasi.

Others were: Members of the board of FERMA, former managing directors, the President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Margret Oguntala, and the Programme Coordinator of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi), Michael Oluwagbemi.

The equipment, according to FERMA, is expected to transform its capacity to maintain and rehabilitate Nigeria’s vast road network.

At the event, Goronyo emphasised that the donation ushered in a new era of road maintenance, enabling engineers and technicians to deliver faster and more sustainable outcomes.

“This generous contribution from Japan brings us closer to our vision of a smoother, safer, and more reliable travel across the country. Roads are the lifeblood of our economy and daily life, and this equipment is a game changer in our ability to utilise and preserve them,” he added.

The minister also noted that Nigeria’s extensive road network remains vital to commerce, agriculture, healthcare, and national integration, even as it continues to face significant maintenance challenges.

Goronyo further commended the efforts of Tinubu for making infrastructure a top priority and a key driver of economic growth under his ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’, an administration he said recognises infrastructure as an enabler of growth.

“We envision a future where travel across Nigeria is seamless, secure, and dependable. This generous donation moves us closer to making that vision a reality,” he stated.

On behalf of the president and the people of Nigeria, Goronyo extended profound gratitude to the government of Japan for its tangible support and commitment to Nigeria’s development and urged the leadership of FERMA and its technical team to ensure that the equipment is put to optimal use.

“This equipment is a valuable asset, and its effective deployment will reflect our commitment to improving the quality of life for all Nigerians,” he stressed.

Goronyo noted that the commissioning of the equipment signified more than a ceremonial handover, as it marked the beginning of a new chapter in road maintenance that aligns with Nigeria’s broader vision of infrastructure-driven prosperity.