Gbajabiamila Mobilises Former Legislators in Support of Tinubu’s Second Term Bid

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has mobilised former legislators in support of President Bola Tinubu’s second term bid and urged northern political leaders to support the project.

This is just as the Northern Caucus of the National Forum of Former Legislators has endorsed the southern presidency in 2027 and President Tinubu’s re-election.

Gbajabiamila made the appeal during the 2025 Dialogue Session of the Northern Caucus of the National Forum of Former Legislators, which he hosted in Abuja.

He described President Tinubu as a leader whose track record and commitment to national unity warrant unwavering support.



Gbajabiamila charged the forum to mobilise support for Tinubu’s administration and his second-term ambition.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives said Nigeria’s development rests on unity, continuity, and adherence to political agreements.

“President Tinubu is not just a Southern leader; he is a national leader who has carried every region along. From critical infrastructure to policy reforms, the North is benefitting from a government that believes in equity and shared prosperity,” Gbajabiamila said.



He pointed to ongoing infrastructure projects across Northern Nigeria, including road networks, rail line expansions, and agricultural revitalisation efforts, as evidence of the administration’s balanced approach to national development.

“We are laying solid foundations today, and it is only right that the President is allowed to finish what he started,” Gbajabiamila said.



National Chairman of the Forum of Former Legislators, Hon. Nnanna Igbokwe, lauded the Northern Caucus for what he termed a “bold and patriotic stand.”

“This resolution by the Northern Caucus is a significant statement of statesmanship. It shows leadership that transcends personal or regional interest. I am confident that more zones will follow this example in the spirit of unity and continuity,” Igbokwe said.



Following deliberations, the Northern Caucus issued a communiqué endorsing the Southern Presidency and President Tinubu’s second-term aspiration.

The document was co-signed by the Coordinator of the Northern Caucus, Hon. Rufai Chanchangi, and the Secretary of the Caucus, Hon. Atiwurcha.



“As partners in nation-building, we subscribe to issues that unite us as a people for the peace and progress of our nation, Nigeria. We align with the unifying foundation of our country, which relates to the rotation of power between the North and South. We advocate that the South be allowed to complete its tenure.

“The forum believes that it will be in the best interest of the north for the incumbent to complete the tenure of the south,” the communiqué declared.



The 2025 Dialogue Session is part of a series of nationwide consultations by the Forum aimed at fostering inclusive governance and ensuring a smooth democratic transition.

The Northern Caucus of the National Forum of Former Legislators, at the end of the 2025 Dialogue Session, appreciated the efforts of the government so far, but urged more efforts to address security challenges, especially in Zamfara, Katsina, Plateau, Benue, and Niger states, among others.

While the forum appreciated Gbajabiamila for the engagement, it urged the government to engage more with critical stakeholders for better delivery.