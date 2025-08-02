With Hakeem, JJC Skillz Set to Redefine Nollywood

Tosin Clegg

Renowned singer, songwriter, record producer, and television producer Abdulrasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skillz, has officially released his latest cinematic project titled ‘Hakeem: Seeking Justice.’

The film, described as a gripping action drama, delves into the harsh realities of a society plagued by systemic injustice and deep-rooted inequality.

With a compelling storyline and powerful performances, ‘Hakeem: Seeking Justice,’ follows the journey of an ex-special forces soldier played by Deyemi Okanlawon, who relentlessly sought out justice, disregarding the normal course of things. The movie not only delivers intense action but also raises critical questions about fairness, accountability, and the fight for truth in a broken system.

Renowned for music, JJC also added a musical flavour to this project, which had most of the major acts jump on a rap track to promote the film.

He further clarified that, “Music is a very powerful tool. And that’s why Afrobeats is where Afrobeats is now. And it’s a wonderful tool to sell products, for branding.

And I decided, okay, that’s the tool that I know best. Let me use it to help sell my movie.”

This marks another bold step for JJC Skillz in his expanding footprint in the film industry, blending social commentary with entertainment to spark conversations that matter. On why he decided on this production, he disclosed that, “Well, I believe that Nigeria has conquered drama and filmmaking. We’ve conquered almost all the genres, except for two, which is action and horror. Those two, I haven’t seen a Nigerian movie producer or film company tackle it. So I went with action because I love action films.

I mean, almost all of us here, when there’s an action film that comes out on any we are eager to watch it as that’s our favorite genre.”

“But it’s very difficult to do action films because it’s very technical, and we don’t want people to laugh at us with the special effects in Nigeria, which is old school. So intentionally, for this movie, we have almost 10 fight sequences in the film.

We have car chases and car stunts. We have explosions, not one, two, or three, as I’m talking about all all-out chaos action film that we would expect from Hollywood, but done in Nollywood.”

With its raw, gripping visuals, a hauntingly immersive score, and emotionally charged performances, ‘Hakeem: Seeking Justice’ is poised to redefine the landscape of locally produced action cinema in Nigeria.

The film doesn’t just rely on adrenaline-pumping sequences—it goes further to explore a deeply human story rooted in themes of justice, identity, and resilience.

While packed with cinematic flair, Hakeem delivers more than spectacle. It presents a layered narrative that speaks to the struggles of everyday people, resonating with audiences across generations. By blending compelling storytelling with top-tier production quality, the film sets a bold new benchmark for Nigerian action dramas on both local and global platforms.

Adding to the excitement is a star-studded cast featuring some of Nollywood’s biggest names, including Chioma Chukwuka, Zubby Michael, Bolanle Ninalowo, Gabriel Afolayan, Regina Daniels, Liquorose, Ali Nuhu, Skales, and White Money, among others. Their involvement not only brings depth to the narrative but also heightens anticipation and solidifies Hakeem: Seeking Justice as one of the year’s most talked-about releases.