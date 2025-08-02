Tinubu Names AVM Kaita Chairman, Governing Council of Bayero University

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Air Vice Marshal Saddiq Ismaila Kaita (rtd) as new Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Bayero University, Kano.

AVM Kaita replaces Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, who also serves as the Federal Housing Authority’s (FHA) chairman.

The President, according to a release issued yeterday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made the change to enable Dr. Gawuna to concentrate on his position at the FHA.

Before retiring from the Nigerian Air Force, AVM Kaita was Director of Strategy at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) and Chief of Defence Transformation and Innovation.

He is known for his contributions to training and standardisation within the Air Force.

GBfoods Nigeria, Elena Barráquer Partner to Provide Free Cataract Surgeries in Enugu Communities

Leading culinary brand, GBfoods Nigeria, for the fourth consecutive year, has partnered Fundación Elena Barráquer and Niger Foundation Hospital to provide free cataract surgeries for approximately 500 beneficiaries selected from local communities across Enugu State.

This year’s programme, which ran for four days offered corrective cataract surgeries, treatments, and free protective eyewear at the Niger Foundation Hospital.

Cataracts remain the leading cause of blindness in Nigeria, accounting for nearly 50 per cent of cases of avoidable blindness. According to the Nigerian National Blindness and Visual Impairment Survey, an estimated 1 million Nigerians are blind in both eyes, with cataracts responsible for the majority of cases. Limited access to affordable surgery often leaves many people, especially in rural communities, with little hope of regaining their sight.

Speaking at the event, Vincent Egbe, Managing Director at GBfoods Nigeria said, “At GBfoods, our purpose of celebrating local flavors is reflected in our commitment to positive impact – through nutrition, environmental stewardship, and the well-being of people. From providing nutritious products that promote healthier lives to actively reducing our environmental footprint, creating meaningful change is at the heart of everything we do. In line with this, and in partnership with Fundación Elena Barraquer and the Niger Foundation, we’ve supported nearly 500 individuals this year in receiving life-changing cataract surgeries, bringing the total number of people whose sight has been restored to over 2,000 across four editions.

“This initiative goes beyond CSR; it’s purpose in action. Because everyone deserves the opportunity to live fully and that includes the gift of sight.”

Also, Chief Coordinator for the Fundación Elena Barráquer, Maria Bertrand Muiño expressed gratitude to the GBfoods Nigeria team and the Niger Foundation Hospital.

She said, “Thanks to the dedication of the GBfoods Nigeria staff and the hospital team, we’ve been able to help so many people regain their sight. We look forward to returning next year to continue this life-changing work.”

An optometrist at Niger Foundation Hospital, Dr. Kibe Igho also commended the commitment of GBfoods Nigeria, the hospital, and Fundación Elena Barráquer:

“It is fulfilling to see the joy on people’s faces. I commend GBfoods Nigeria and Fundación Elena Barráquer. Many who could not afford this surgery for one reason, or another now have their sight restored, at no cost to them. This effort is truly transforming lives.”

Through this partnership, GBfoods Nigeria aims not only to restore vision but also to inspire hope and improve the quality of life for hundreds of families. The company remains committed to investing in meaningful initiatives that have a direct impact on local communities and drive sustainable development.