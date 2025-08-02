Rasheedat Ajibade Resilience  Rewarded  

When Spanish Liga club, Atletico Madrid announced in mid-May this year that Super Falcons captain, Rasheedat Ajibade will leave the club at the end of the season, and without even a rumour on her new destination, though her ability was never in doubt, there were fears in some quarters that her concentration level might have been affected and, with the 2024 WAFCON just few weeks away, the 25-year-old may not be at her superlative best in Nigeria’s quest to win a 10th title. However, against all odds, the former FC Robo not only led the Falcons to a LaDecima, but also emerged as the Tournament’s Most Valuable Player, thereby placing herself in good stead for the Women’s Player of the Year in December

Rasheedat Ajibade was not only instrumental in inspiring the Super Falcons to a historic achievement, winning 10 of 13 editions, the 25-year-old emerged as the WAFCON 2024 Woman of the Tournament.

From the opening whistle to the final game, she stood tall even when the odds looked like they were against her. Just like the leader that she is, she displayed her relentlessness, embraced the moment and never looked back.

When she was invited to the photoshoot with the new WAFCON trophy prior to the start of the tournament at the iconic Hassan II Tower, she looked at it and promised herself that Nigeria would lift this beautiful crown. It is that will to gather her troops every time that they walked onto the field that led her to this moment – the moment where Nigeria, once again, conquered Africa.

Vocal on and off the field, Ajibade has shown her quality every time that she has stepped onto the field of play. The blue-haired girl from Lagos poured her heart into this campaign, often seen urging her teammates to stay locked-in (even if it helps that they are already motivated.)

When her team needed a spark, she lit it. In whatever role she was assigned, she scanned for spaces, made passes in the tightest of angles and kept Nigeria's opponents guessing. She exploited the athleticism of her team in ways that came face-to-face with the weaknesses of their opponents and with that, she dictated the tempo of each game.

She earned three Woman of the Match Awards against Botswana, Zambia and South Africa, while finding the back of the net once – a penalty against South Africa's Andile Dlamini.

This is the second time that Ajibade is being awarded at the WAFCON, after she walked away with the Joint Top Scorer Award at the 2022 edition – tied with Ghizlane Chebbak of Morocco and South Africa’s Hildah Magaia.

For Ajibade, two WAFCON titles in the bag and a silver medal on top of the individual awards, this is the stuff of dreams. The stage was set in Morocco and this time, the Nigerians achieved their revenge. The Atlas Lionesses had stunned the Super Falcons in the semifinals three years ago (5-4 penalties; 1-1) after the latter went down by two players.

As Ajibade received her award inside the Olympic Stadium in Rabat, emotional after this achievement, she appreciated the recognition. An inspiration to many a girl in Africa and the world, Ajibade continues to write her own chapter in a sea of success at home and abroad.

Former Super Falcons goalkeeper, Judith Chime believes that Ajibade is worthy of her being voted the Most Valuable Player, following her exceptional displays and leadership at the just-concluded Women’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco.

The former FC Robo winger was voted three Woman of the Match awards in the six matches she was involved in, as Nigeria claimed a record-extending 10th WAFCON title, following the team’s come-from-behind 3-2 victory over the hosts in the final at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat last Saturday.

In an interview with Lagos Talks FM, Chime said, “Rasheedat Ajibade was the correct choice for the WAFCON Most Valuable Player of the Tournament. She deserves it. She deserves every victory, every celebration, every salute.

‘’I’m very excited. I said a couple of times that Mission X is not just all about the girls who played. It is for every lady, every woman who is out there. I celebrate the young girls who just made it happen once again. It is not an easy task.’’

Ajibade indeed expressed her emotions and gratitude in a heartfelt post on X on Monday, describing the achievement as more than just a title, writing, “We did it! Mission X accomplished! Words can’t fully express what this moment means. This isn’t just our 10th WAFCON trophy; it’s a testament to the relentless spirit of this team. Every tackle, every pass, every moment of pure grit on that field was for each other, for our country, and for every single one of you who believed in us.”

Ajibade indeed urged the rest of her Falcons teammates not to rest on their laurels after winning the WAFCON 2024 tournament in Morocco.

Justin Madugu‘s side defeated Tunisia, Botswana, Zambia and South Africa en route to the final, before a brilliant second-half comeback saw them dispatch the Moroccans on home soil.

In her captain’s speech before President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his wife, Oluremi, Ajibade urged her teammates not to relax after their WAFCON victory. Instead, she urged them to raise the bar high and become world beaters.

“We are not content to rest on our laurels. Our vision is bold; we want to become the best football team in the world,” the former Atletico Madrid Femeni midfielder said.

Additionally, the 25-year-old issued a plea to the Nigerian Government and the NFF, to support the Super Falcons with world-class facilities that’ll help them compete on the biggest stage.

“We dream of standing on the global stage, not just as competitors, but as Champions. But to achieve this, we seek the support of the Government and the Nigerian Football Federation.

“With their partnership, we can have world-class facilities, and we’ll be able to prepare in the best way possible and create the pathway for the next generation of Super Falcons to soar even higher.

“Together, we can show the world that Nigeria isn’t just a participant in global football, but a leader. Football is a unifier in this country; it brings the nation together, oneness across tribes and religion.

“We want to continue to bring joy to the nation and more Nigerians around the world. Together, with the right support, we can level the playing field with our competitors.

“Together, we can achieve greatness that’ll echo across generations. The Sky is just the beginning,” Ajibade concluded.

Ajibade exited Atletico Madrid upon the expiration of her contract at the end of the 2024/2025 season and is still without a club.