Plateau Group Tackles MURIC Over Alleged Call for Military Withdrawal

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Vanguard for the Voice of Reasoning, a pressure group in Plateau State, has expressed concern over the inciting and misleading statement issued by the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) and signed by its Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, in which he accused the Governor Caleb Mutfwang of calling for the withdrawal of soldiers from crisis areas in the state and replacing them with mobile policemen, allegedly as part of a sinister agenda to target Muslims.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Mr. James Buba, the group described MURIC statement as inflammatory, untrue, and mischievous, designed to distort facts, sow discord, and incite ethno-religious tension in an already fragile security environment.

Buba said, “For the record, at no time did Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang directly call for the withdrawal of military personnel from any part of Plateau State. On the contrary, the governor has consistently emphasised the need for a united and collaborative approach among all security agencies, the military, police, civil defense, and local vigilantes, to effectively combat the complex security challenges facing the state.

“The statement by MURIC, purportedly referencing the governor’s recent visit to Jebbu and Bindi in Tahoss district of Riyom Local Government Area, where 27 innocent citizens were brutally massacred, is a gross misrepresentation. It is disheartening that Prof. Akintola failed to acknowledge or condemn this heinous act of violence, choosing instead to weaponise falsehood in the name of religion.”

The group explained that during the said visit, Mutfwang sympathised with the grieving community, called for calm, and urged them not to resort to reprisals. He added that the governor emphasised the importance of professionalism among security personnel and acknowledged that while many are doing their best under difficult conditions, a few have fallen short. “At no point did he call for the blanket removal of soldiers. His call was for accountability and improved synergy among agencies, not exclusion.

“Mutfwang has, since assuming office, demonstrated unwavering commitment to peace, inclusion, and religious harmony. The Muslim community in Plateau State, under the leadership of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has continued to enjoy cordial and productive engagement with his administration. The governor has not only respected the faith and culture of Muslim citizens but has also provided them with equal access to opportunities and services.”

Buba said that the governor has appointed qualified Muslims into key positions of responsibility in his government and has sponsored hundreds of Muslim faithful on pilgrimage to Mecca in 2023, 2024, and 2025, earning accolades from the National Hajj Commission.

He added that Mutfwang has invested in road infrastructure, health facilities, schools, and other developmental projects in Muslim-majority communities, and kept open channels of dialogue with Muslim leaders to resolve concerns amicably and equitably when there is any.

“It is therefore malicious, divisive, and unjustifiable for MURIC to insinuate that the governor harbors an anti-Muslim agenda. Prof. Akintola’s remarks, especially those branding Plateau women as collaborators in violence, are crude, sexist, and unbecoming of a person of his academic standing. Such sweeping generalisations are not only offensive but also dangerously dehumanising.

“We must remind Prof. Akintola and MURIC that religious advocacy should be rooted in truth, objectivity, and a commitment to peace, not propaganda laced with bitterness and prejudice. MURIC’s statement is a regrettable attempt to undermine the peace-building efforts of the Plateau State Government and to ignite animosity where unity is desperately needed,” Buba warned.

The group called on all well-meaning Nigerians, especially the Muslim Ummah in Plateau and across the nation, to disregard the baseless claims by Akintola, urging security and intelligence agencies to closely monitor MURIC’s activities and investigate any actions capable of threatening national peace and cohesion.